GT World Challenge Australia News

Tander to make Audi GT comeback

Garth Tander returns to the GT World Challenge Australia field this weekend with a one-off Audi drive.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023RSCR7_SMP_DKIMG1502-Enhanced-NR

The reigning Bathurst 1000 winner will continue his long-standing relationship with the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi squad this year with a first GT appearance of the season.

He'll partner series leader Liam Talbot at Queensland Raceway as a replacement for Talbot's regular co-driver Fraser Ross who is unavailable.

“I’ve had a long relationship with Melbourne Performance Centre and earlier this year that asked if there was an opening, would I be keen to drive – and of course I said yes," explained Tander.

“Fraser can’t make it this weekend, so they rang and I said yes straight away.

“I’ve not driven the car this year but thankfully the practice sessions are a bit longer now which will give me time to play myself in.

“I’ve done some miles in the last weeks between ride days, a test day in a Porsche, Supercars testing and now the GT car so I feel good about it.

“Based on how we went there last year we should be somewhat in the mix.

“My role is not about me doing laps, it’s about solidifying Liam’s position in the title. I’ve always gone into these races with the approach of supporting the AM driver the best I can and that’s the approach I will take with Liam this weekend.”

The GT appearance comes ahead of a Carrera Cup cameo for Tander at The Bend Motorsport Park later this month.

Triple Eight driver Broc Feeney will also return to the Aussie GT field, replacing Richie Stanaway in the two-car Mercedes line-up. He will partner Prince Jefri Ibrahim while Jamie Whincup will continue alongside Prince Abu Ibrahim.

Elsewhere at QR, Nash Morris will make a second appearance in the Michelin Sprint Challenge after scoring a pair of wins on debut at SMP recently.

Another returnee is Tim Slade who will take over the Lynk & Co TCR car regularly campaigned by Tom Oliphant.

