Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant

BTCC race winner Oliphant, now based in Australia, has returned to racing this year with Ash Seward Motorsport in TCR Australia.

He has split his time in the team's old Alfa Romeo and new acquisition, a Lynk & Co 03 TCR, so far this season.

He scored a first race win in the partially-reversed grid race at Winton last time out, however will be on the sidelines for next weekend's round at Queensland Raceway.

That's because he will be in the UK getting married to Australian bride Gen Gordon.

His replacement will be Supercars regular Tim Slade, who tested for ASM back in 2020, and made a one-off TCR start in a Wall Racing Honda last year.

Slade tested the Lynk and Co at QR last week and is looking to the unexpected seat time during the lean 12-round Supercars season.

“I really enjoyed the test day in the Lynk & Co and working with Ashley Seward who’s pretty switched on when it comes to preparing a car and the set-up side of things,” said Slade.

“The Lynk & Co has a pretty good history in Europe and been extremely successful over there, and from my limited TCR experience it’s the most enjoyable TCR car that I’ve driven.

"I tested Ash’s Alfa a couple of years ago and raced the Honda at Bathurst, but the Lynk & Co drives the closest to a normal rear-wheel-drive car in comparison.

“I first worked with Ash back when I first moved to Melbourne, so we go back a fair way, and his standard is extremely high with everything he does. That was part of the enjoyment on the test day, just the level he goes to with it all.

“With Supercars running 12 rounds and only two or three test days it’s beneficial to find seat time in other categories and I enjoyed the TCR competition last year, it’s good hard and close racing.

“Thanks to Tom, Ash and the team for the opportunity to have a drive, we’ll extract the most from ourselves and maximise our results."

Oliphant is already eyeing his own return for the Sandown round in September.

“It’s disappointing to be missing the Queensland race however it couldn’t be for a better reason," he said. "I will be in the UK marrying my girlfriend of 13 years, Gen, who has supported me through my entire motorsport career.

"ASM and Autoglym have found a great replacement and I wish them the best of luck up in Queensland.

"I will be back and pushing to get my next win under my belt at Sandown in September.”

The QR TCR round will take place on August 11-13.