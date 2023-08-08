F1 inspired hospitality for Bathurst 1000

The Aussie series will ramp up its hospitality offering for its remaining marquee races this year with The Precinct by ESE.

Like F1's Paddock Club, The Precinct will be housed in a standalone building, with a three-story, purpose built facility.

The Paddock Club vibes continue with the promise of premium food and DJs to entertain guests.

The Precinct will make its first appearance alongside Mountain Straight at Mount Panorama, before returning for the Gold Coast 500 and Adelaide 500 events.

"With meticulous attention to detail The Precinct team ensures that guests can fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the final three marquee events of this year's championship, the first of the Gen3 era," reads the promotional material from Supercars.

"A highlight of The Precinct is the opportunity to exclusively meet Supercars drivers each day, providing an up-close and personal experience with the stars of the category.

"The premium curated experience includes a carefully selected array of offerings, including Piper Heidsieck French Champagne, a refined selection of premium beers and spirits, espresso coffee service all day, mini gelato cones in the afternoon, and freshly shucked oysters served throughout each day of operation.

"The Precinct promises to be a standout experience, artfully blending the adrenaline of Supercars racing with the sophistication of premium hospitality."

The Bathurst 1000 takes place between October 5-8.