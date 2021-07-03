Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General News

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

By:

How can we imagine the future of motorsport evolving between innovation and new technologies increasingly marked by eco-sustainability? Some interesting answers surfaced at the Motor Valley Fest convention which was moderated by Motorsport.com...

Motorsport has always been the technological training ground through which car and motorcycle manufacturers develop new technologies which will sooner or later also feature on the consumer product. In recent years, strengthened by electrification and general hybridization we have witnessed the growth of related competitions as a field for the development of cutting-edge technologies.

From the editor, also read:

In this meeting organized on the occasion of the 2021 edition of the Motor Valley Fest, a roundtable moderated by Motorsport.com took place in which leading players representing the major companies and teams engaged at various levels in competitions on two and four wheels.

"At the beginning of the 2000s we made an important investment by entering MotoGP after years competing in Superbikes", says Davide Barana, Technical Director of Ducati Corse. "The technological fallout was immediate: MotoGP is a championship destined for prototypes, where we have the maximum freedom of experimentation. In the future, what we have learned arrives in SBK, to then be translated into the consumer product. A high-performance standard electric motorcycle is closer to a two-wheeler than a car."

Davide Barana, Technical Director Ducati Corse

Davide Barana, Technical Director Ducati Corse

Photo by: Motorsport.com

"Electrification is an irreversible process that is moving forward in a precise way. On the motorsport side, this means having to develop an emotion. But what causes the emotional connection? If on the one hand we want sensations that arise from a strong acceleration, then electric cars represent the best example.

"If, on the contrary, the emotion comes from the vibrations of an internal combustion engine, we already have the answer. The public attending a competition wants to see overtaking and cars that they know how to generate emotions. We need to develop technologies that know how to entertain the spectators. The absence of sound can break everything."

And speaking of sound, one category above all was almost put on the index in its transition to hybrid in 2014. Franz Tost, Team Principal Scuderia AlphaTauri, says: "The roar of the Ferrari V10 was the golden age of music in motorsport: we now have hybrid V6s that show eco-sustainability. Starting next year, we will have ever-increasing percentages of synthetic additives and natural fibers to be implemented in the single seaters. We are all working hard to use 100% biofuel, that's our goal to have clean fuel in the near future. "

Franz Tost, Team Principal Scuderia AlphaTauri

Franz Tost, Team Principal Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Those who, on the other hand, immediately made their flag electric is Energica, a company that for three years has come to the creation of a motorcycle category combined with MotoGP, MotoE, where fully electric two wheels race.

"We had the last race in Assen, in conjunction with MotoGP," said Franco Cevolini, President of Energica. "But having raced after this category did not deprive us of the embrace of the public, who wanted to stay in the stands even though the queen category had already finished. The card we played together with Dorna and Irta was to create a championship that could run with the others without fear of comparisons: in races the chronometer counts. If you go faster, you win

"The electric motorbike makes no noise when it is stationary, but when it moves it sounds like a turbine! It is a characteristic, distinctive and typical noise. And that makes people turn when they hear one arrive on the street," added Cevolini.

Speaking of roads, in recent times we have seen a real proliferation of electric scooters in major urban centers. So much so that we wanted to create an ad hoc competition, as explained by Nicola Scimeca, Founder Ycom, who said: "We had the idea of ​​creating a micro mobility world championship, the F1 of the scooter, which we are developing from scratch. It is about inventing from scratch a discipline that did not exist before, as it was for karting when racing in cars.

"Now we have a vehicle as close as possible to the consumer, with high handlebars, small wheels and standing-up driving. And the response and interest we are experiencing is very high, even from some MotoGP riders who have tested the whole range."

shares
comments
Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Previous article

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

1 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

1 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

1 h
4
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

3 h
5
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

7 h
Latest news
What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
Video Inside
Misc

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

10 h
Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
Misc

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Jun 29, 2021
Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
Misc

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

Jun 27, 2021
FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa
Video Inside
Misc

FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa

Jun 25, 2021
Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
Misc

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
News Bulletin - Jul 3 09:00 GMT 07:22
General
6 h

News Bulletin - Jul 3 09:00 GMT

News Bulletin - Jul 2 15:00 GMT 09:58
General
23 h

News Bulletin - Jul 2 15:00 GMT

News Bulletin - Jul 2 08:00 GMT 06:19
General
Jul 2, 2021

News Bulletin - Jul 2 08:00 GMT

News Bulletin - Jun 30 13:00 GMT 08:01
General
Jun 30, 2021

News Bulletin - Jun 30 13:00 GMT

News Bulletin - Jun 30 10:00 GMT 07:46
General
Jun 30, 2021

News Bulletin - Jun 30 10:00 GMT

Trending Today

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Norris "will go for it" if chance to attack Verstappen appears
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "will go for it" if chance to attack Verstappen appears

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020

Latest news

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
Video Inside
General General

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General General

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
General General

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa
Video Inside
General General

FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.