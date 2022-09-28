Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 24-25 September weekend?
General News

Australian Racing Group boss steps down

Matt Braid will step down from the CEO role at Australian Racing Group at the end of this month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Australian Racing Group boss steps down
Listen to this article

Braid, who has previously worked at Volvo Australia and Supercars, has led ARG since it was initially founded to promote TCR Australia in 2018.

Since then ARG has grown into a serious player on the Aussie motor racing scene with a category portfolio that includes TCR Australia, S5000, GT World Challenge Australia, Trans Am, Touring Car Masters and V8 Touring Cars.

It also owns and runs the Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International events.

According to an ARG announcement sent to competitors, Braid is leaving to 'pursue other opportunities outside of the sport'.

“Matt has led the business for the last four years and everyone is well aware that navigating the pandemic years was challenging and taxing," said ARG's Executive Chairman John McMellan.

"We wish to acknowledge his commitment and the achievements made under his leadership.”

As part of the announcement ARG also informed competitors that respected administrator and category manager Liam Curkpatrick will take up the Chief Operation Officer role.

Curkpatrick will report directly to McMellan while Head of Event Operations Ken Collier and Head of Category Operations Ben McMellan will report to Curkpatrick.

“It is very pleasing to see Liam step up into this role, he is well regarded for his knowledge, communication and pragmatism by our competitors, corporate sponsors, and event partners," added John McMellan.

"We are confident that his appointment will be integral to the business taking a significant step forward in 2023”

