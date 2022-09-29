Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 October weekend?

For premium subscribers, the penultimate round of the SUPER GT series from Japan heads to Autopolis, plus British Superbikes, in the middle of the series Showdown, will be at legendary Donington Park (not available to European audiences).

Meanwhile, free users can catch Valentino Rossi racing an Audi GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe in Barcelona, plus the spectacular FIA European Truck Racing Championship heads to narrow (for five-tonne trucks!) Jarama, also in Spain.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 1st-2nd October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Autopolis

After the Sugo race won by the drivers of the #3 NDDP Racing, all eyes are on Autopolis! The excitement in the series is at its peak, with just two races to go and only 3.5 points separating the drivers of #3 NDDP Racing and #12 Calsonic Team Impul. If you want to witness this fierce battle, join now and take your seat at Motorsport.tv!

Qualifying : (1 October) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST

: (1 October) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST Race: (2 October) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

British Superbike Championship - Donington Park

After the Oulton Park race full of accidents and incidents, the British Superbike Championship will be at Donington Park this weekend and all eyes will be on championship leader Bradley Ray, who has finished in the top five in all races this year but finished last weekend with just one win. You can watch this enjoyable series, where every race is full of excitement, live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (1 October) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST

: (1 October) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST Race 1 : (1 October) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

: (1 October) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST Race 2 : (2 October) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST

: (2 October) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST Race 3: (2 October) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following regions: North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

GT World Challenge Europe - Barcelona

The race in Valencia was a thrilling affair and as the season concludes this weekend in Barcelona, GT racing fans can look forward to every moment live on Motorsport.tv.

Free Practice : (1 October) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST

: (1 October) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST Pre-Qualifying : (1 October) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST

: (1 October) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST Qualifying : (2 October) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST

: (2 October) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST Race: (2 October) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

FIA European Truck Racing Championship - Jarama

It's a great time for those who can't get enough of truck racing! Just days after last week's races at Le Mans, we'll be in Jarama, where a great weekend awaits the fans at this delightful circuit.

GT4 European Series - Barcelona

BMW M4, Audi R8, Mercedes AMG, Aston Martin Vantage AMR, Toyota GR Supra and many more. The GT4 season concludes in Barcelona, one of the best circuits on the calendar.

Qualifying : (30 September) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

: (30 September) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST Race 1 : (1 October) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST

: (1 October) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST Race 2: (2 October) - 12:10 CET - 11:10 BST - 06:10 EST

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe - Barcelona

We have some good news for fans of Italian cars and, more importantly, Lamborghini: The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe will continue this weekend with a double race in Barcelona.

Race 1 : (1 October) - 15:25 CET - 14:25 BST - 09:25 EST

: (1 October) - 15:25 CET - 14:25 BST - 09:25 EST Race 2: (2 October) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

WSK Open Cup - South Garda

More good news comes in the form of live kart racing! If you've never watched the WSK Open Cup, it's worth taking a look at this phenomenally close competition, at the famous South Garda karting circuit.