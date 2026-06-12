Jacques Villeneuve delivers verdict on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari form

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a resurgence at Ferrari with consecutive podiums in Canada and Monaco, but 1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has warned that the seven-time champion still cannot beat Mercedes in a straight fight.

The British driver's second-place finish around the streets of Monte Carlo resulted in him overtaking George Russell in the drivers' championship. Hamilton now sits second behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Villeneuve commended Hamilton's recent momentum but stressed that Ferrari's ultimate race pace still lags behind the dominant Mercedes machinery.

"Lewis has had two amazing races but it still was not enough to beat Mercedes in a straight fight," the Canadian explained.

"What he can rely on is Russell fighting Antonelli and both going off or having issues, then beating them. Right now he's on a roll, he's in a good place, he feels good and he's aggressive."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Hamilton is not counting out a championship fight just yet, though. "My approach is full attack, full commitment, trying to continuously galvanise the team and push in the right direction," he told Sky Sports F1 in Barcelona.

"I think we have a North Star. We know where we need to go. Getting there takes a lot of work, and it's not as easy as just fixing something for next week. And just staying all aligned and continuing to push.

"If we're all rowing in the same direction at the same strength. I think we can potentially get to a magical place."

Following the first day of practice in Barcelona, Hamilton finished with the ninth-fastest time in second practice, having sat out of FP1 to allow rookie Dino Beganovic an outing.

The third and final practice session will take place at 12.30pm local time (11.30am UK time) on Saturday 13 June.