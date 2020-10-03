Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
12 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

shares
comments
New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
By:

Plans for a new $175 millions circuit in Will Power's home town of Toowoomba, Queensland, have been formally unveiled.

The Wagner Corporation is behind the Wellcamp Entertainment Precinct project, which, if built, will include a world-class race track, driver training facilities and a 40,000 capacity performing arts centre.

The proposed name is the Will Power Centre for Motorsport and Driver Training Excellence, a nod to the Indy 500 winner who grew up in the regional Queensland city. 

Much of the funding is already in place, with the Queensland state government committing $40 million to go with the $95 of capital already pledged by the Wagner Corporation.

According to Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick, the state government hopes the federal government will tip in the rest.

“This project would support 130 jobs during construction and up to 2,500 jobs when hosting major events,” said the treasurer.

“The Palaszczuk Government supports the project with $40 million and today we call on the Federal Government to match this."

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca said the venue would benefit all levels of motorsport in Australia, from grass roots to Supercars and even beyond.

“Motorsport desperately needs more permanent venues in this country, and one such as that planned by the Wagner family will bring enormous social, economic and community benefits to the people of the Darling Downs and Queensland in general,” Arocca said.

“The circuit design has the potential for the venue to host international and even World Championship motorsport events, something sorely needed in this region.

“Today’s announcement of a $40 million contribution by the Queensland Government is the largest investment by any government in a permanent racetrack in Australia’s history. The State Government clearly recognises the major economic benefits of motorsport in this country."

The project also has the support of FIA president Jean Todt.

”Having visited your country on many occasions, I am aware that there is an urgent need for more permanent motor racing facilities,” Todt added

“The FIA is strongly supportive of this exciting project.”

Toowoomba is located approximately 125 kilometres inland of Queensland capital Brisbane.

Motorsport Australia planning December double-header

Previous article

Motorsport Australia planning December double-header
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Drivers Will Power
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Rossi again left angered by officialdom at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi again left angered by officialdom at Indy

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
General General / Breaking news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars Supercars / Opinion

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car

Latest news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
Misc General / Breaking news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Motorsport Australia planning December double-header
Misc General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia planning December double-header

Sonoma Raceway opens campgrounds for wildfire evacuees
Misc General / Breaking news

Sonoma Raceway opens campgrounds for wildfire evacuees

Audi Sport launches dedicated OTT channel with Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Audi Sport launches dedicated OTT channel with Motorsport.tv

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

2
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

3
IndyCar

Rossi again left angered by officialdom at Indy

2h
4
General

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

59m
5
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead

3h

Latest news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
Misc

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Motorsport Australia planning December double-header
Misc

Motorsport Australia planning December double-header

Sonoma Raceway opens campgrounds for wildfire evacuees
Misc

Sonoma Raceway opens campgrounds for wildfire evacuees

Audi Sport launches dedicated OTT channel with Motorsport.tv
Misc

Audi Sport launches dedicated OTT channel with Motorsport.tv

Liqui Moly partners with Motorsport Stats
Misc

Liqui Moly partners with Motorsport Stats

Latest videos

Motorsport Studios launch 00:48
General

Motorsport Studios launch

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4 02:53
General

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4

'Brock Over The Top' trailer 02:11
General

'Brock Over The Top' trailer

#ThinkingForward with David Richards 25:14
General

#ThinkingForward with David Richards

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.