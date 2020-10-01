Motorsport Australia planning December double-header

The governing body has booked the Sandown circuit in suburban Melbourne for the December 5-6 and 12-13 weekends, in the hopes of staging a pair of Motorsport Australia Championships rounds.

The plan will depend on lockdown restrictions having sufficiently eased in Melbourne, as the Victorian capital continues its recovery from a deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Expressions of interest are currently being sought from categories, although it's currently unclear if headliners TCR Australia and S5000 are likely to feature.

That will likely depend on whether other states have opened their borders to Victoria by that stage.

“We understand that a lot of categories won’t be able to host their championship or series this year, but these two weekends will allow competitors an opportunity to get out on track and dust off the cobwebs, as well as prepare for a busy 2021 campaign,” Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships director Michael Smith said.

“The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships regularly welcome a wide range of categories and this event will follow that well known format, with a Victorian flavour.

“Victoria has certainly been the hardest hit state when it comes to the available opportunities to compete in 2020, so we are pleased Sandown will be able to host two weekends of action for Victorians to get their motorsport fix."

Neither the TCR Australia nor S5000 seasons have been able to get going this year, plans to race at Sydney Motorsport Park in August, and then September, scuppered by the Melbourne coronavirus outbreak.

The Bathurst International, scheduled for November 13-15, is yet to be formally cancelled, however it too is highly dependent on the Victorian border being open.