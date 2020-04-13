Supercars changes format for Silverstone, Barcelona round

The category debuted its new virtual series with a three-race event last Wednesday, two of which were on the Phillip Island layout before a chaotic finale at Monza.

For this week's second round, split across the famous Silverstone and Barcelona circuits, the category will move to a three-qualifying session, four-race format.

The qualifying sessions will determine the grids for the first race at Silverstone, as well as Races 3 and 4 at Barcelona.

The second Silverstone race will be started in reverse grid order.

Races 1 and 3 will be sprint races, lasting 15 minutes, while Races 2 and 4 will be 20 minutes in length. All four races will have a compulsory pitstop.

The modern British GP layout will be used for the Silverstone races, with the historic layout, without the final chicane, will be used for the Barcelona races.

Scott McLaughlin leads the All Stars Eseries after winning two of the three heats from the first round.

Every round of the Supercars All Star Eseries will be streamed live and free via Motorsport.tv.