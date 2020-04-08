Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama

shares
comments
McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama
By:
Apr 8, 2020, 11:17 AM

Scott McLaughlin won a shortened final race of the opening Supercars All Stars Eseries round, although may not have seen the finish had it run its full distance.

Early drama and a subsequent Safety Car meant the race was called off a lap early, good news for McLaughlin who crossed the line with just a litre of fuel of his sleeve.

That wouldn't have been enough to complete the final lap if needed, McLaughlin and his real-world race engineer Richard Harris successfully rolling the dice on an aggressive second stint.

The race got off to spectacular start, with two big pile-ups on the opening lap.

Then first was at the first chicane, Zane Goddard nudging Anton De Pasquale into Chaz Mostert to kick things off, before chaos followed.

With plenty of cars then carrying damage there was an even more spectacular clash on the run to the second chicane, which left Bryce Fullwood flying through the air and Shane van Gisbergen upside down.

That led to driving standards advisor Craig Baird calling for a Safety Car, but not before Cam Waters played a strategic blinder.

Having been caught up in the first lap action, the Monster Mustang driver managed to pit before the SC was formally called, which meant satisfying the mandatory stop.

With early leader McLaughlin pitting later in the Safety Car phase, Waters was clear to lead the way once the race went green again.

McLaughlin, however, had to pace to carve his way back through the field, breezing past Waters to reclaim the lead on at the start of Lap 15.

The aggressive driving did come at a fuel penalty for McLaughlin though, which left him running around half a litre short in the closing laps.

However a time certain finish a lap early made the distance, McLaughlin able to take the win with a litre worth of fuel in his tank – three less than required to complete a tour of the Monza circuit.

"It was pretty tight there, because we just didn't know how many laps until the end," said McLaughlin. "We had to take the pitstop, and we were able to get away with it.

"I think just trying to get the lead early, and get out of the crap in the esses, was ideal.

"I had so much fun today, and I think that's the main thing. I hope everyone at home enjoyed it, because I think it's going to be cool."

Waters finished second ahead of former teammate Mostert, who recovered well from his Lap 1 spin.

Tickford teammates Will Davison and Jack Le Brocq were fourth and fifth, followed by Andre Heimgartner and Fabian Coulthard.

Winterbottom, who was fired into the wall on the run to the first turn for a second time tonight, remarkably finished eighth. Even more remarkably he'd been in the fight for fourth spot until three laps from the end, when he spun at the first chicane.

Adding more value to McLaughlin's win was that his chief title rivals De Pasquale and van Gisbergen struggled in the Round 1 finale.

De Pasquale was fired into the wall on the run to Ascari while on his way through the field after his stop by Chris Pither. The Team Sydney driver was hit with a drive-through penalty, while De Pasquale was classified 23rd.

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was a spot back in 24th.

Related video

Next article
Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event

Previous article

Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3

eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3

5 Apr - 5 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel: "Ridiculous" downforce won't make up for heavy cars

2h
2
Formula 1

What's behind Aston Martin's share price wobbles, Wolff links

2h
3
Formula 1

FIA extends Formula 1 shutdown period

4
MotoGP

Aprilia: Racing 2020 bikes next year "not madness"

1h
5
Formula 1

Canadian GP joins list of postponed F1 races

Latest videos

LIVE: Supercars - Phillip Island and Monza 00:00
Esports

LIVE: Supercars - Phillip Island and Monza

#NotTheGP Versus - Vandoorne battles Gutierrez 01:40
Esports

#NotTheGP Versus - Vandoorne battles Gutierrez

#NotTheGP Versus final 02:34
Esports

#NotTheGP Versus final

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 2 03:45:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 2

LIVE: Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games 00:00
Esports

LIVE: Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games

Latest news

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama
eSpt

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama

Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event
eSpt

Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event

McLaughlin, Le Brocq split Phillip Island Eseries wins
eSpt

McLaughlin, Le Brocq split Phillip Island Eseries wins

Livestream: BP Supercars All-Stars Eseries
eSpt

Livestream: BP Supercars All-Stars Eseries

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 1 schedule
eSpt

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 1 schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.