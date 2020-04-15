Top events
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

ARG eSport Cup adds 'do-or-die' qualifying race

shares
comments
ARG eSport Cup adds 'do-or-die' qualifying race
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 2:05 AM

The remaining rounds of the ARG eSport Cup will feature a qualifying race with three wildcard spots in the main event up for grabs.

After a packed 52-car grid for the opener a fortnight ago led to technical issues in the broadcast, Australian Racing Group elected to cap the grid at 40 cars for the second round last Thursday.

With demand from drivers across the spectrum of ARG-run categories still high, a compromise has now been found in the form of a do-or-die qualifying race.

Taking place on Wednesdays, the top three from the qualifying race will go through the Thursday's main event.

That means a 43-car grid going forward, starting at this week's Watkins Glen round.

ARG is expecting more than 20 cars to enter tonight's first qualifying race, with strict driving standards regulations that will see infringements punished by instant disqualification.

“The amount of interest that we are receiving to be involved is really encouraging,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“We’ll start this week with three extra entries, and we’ll review that number moving forward, but for now it will make for another exciting element of the carsales ARG Cup.

“Last week’s racing was very entertaining, and on the Watkins Glen circuit, we feel that there’s going to be a great night of racing action.”

TCR Australia driver Dylan O'Keeffe currently leads the series from BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Trans-Am regular Nathan Herne.

You can stream the ARG eSport Cup live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Series Esports

Series Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

