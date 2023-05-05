Subscribe
Formula E News

Rossiter: Formula E podium "a weight off everybody’s shoulders” at Maserati MSG

Team principal James Rossiter believes “a weight off everybody’s shoulders” has been lifted in the Formula E Maserati MSG squad ahead of this weekend’s Monaco E-Prix.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

The Maserati name returned to single-seater racing this season having taken over the Venturi Racing entry in the all-electric championship, but the team has endured a difficult start to the year.

After six races the team had only registered three points courtesy of Edoardo Mortara before Maximillian Gunther secured a podium in the opening Berlin E-Prix last month with Mortara again in the points.

Rossiter believes the rostrum in Germany has taken some pressure off the Maserati MSG squad, and that it can help kick-start the second half of the season ahead of the team’s home event.

“It was a pretty brutal learning first half of the season to be perfectly honest, but it did allow us to create a really strong foundation in the team,” said Rossiter ahead of the Monaco E-Prix.

“It allowed us to group together, it allowed me to get to know the guys better. It really allowed us to gel as a team and I think now you’re going to see the results start to come through a bit stronger.

“The hard moments earlier on in the season really shaped us and the way that we pulled together before Berlin really enabled that podium.

“I think it’s been a bit of a weight off everybody’s shoulders, there was definitely some of the guys inside the team feeling a lot of pressure more than others.”

James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing

James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

As well as his third place in Berlin, Gunther also finished an impressive sixth in the sequel having climbed from 21st on the grid.

The German is confident that the team is heading in the right direction ahead of the race in Monte Carlo.

“We are working really hard now to get closer and closer to the top,” he said.

“We’ve scored our first podium now with some good points from the last weekend.

"For sure the goal is to constantly score, that’s the most important thing, then things like podium and victories it’s something that you can’t pre-plan.

“If you get the chance you take it in the race, but the momentum has to go your way.”

