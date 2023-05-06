Subscribe
Monaco E-Prix: Gunther tops FP2 ahead of Maserati MSG's home event

Maximilian Gunther set the fastest time in FP2 for the Monaco E-Prix ahead of the Formula E Maserati MSG squad’s home event.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

The German posted the quickest time with his final run, a 1m29.269s putting him to the top of the times and just 0.007s clear of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.

Gunther had earlier headed the times approaching the 10-minute mark in the session with a 1m31.002s, before Evans became the first driver to go below the 1m31s barrier.

The Kiwi posted a 1m30.784s to put him fastest as McLaren’s Jake Hughes moved into second just 0.034s in arrears, as Gunther also improved to a 1m30.885s in third.

Approaching the halfway point of the 30-minute session, Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi moved to the head of the times with a 1m29.849s, nearly a full second clear of Evans’ earlier benchmark, but was quickly bested by Sacha Fenestraz’s 1m29.788s.

The Nissan driver remained fastest until nearly the final 10 minutes as Buemi moved back to the top of the timing screens, improving his personal best to a 1m29.679s and 0.109s clear of Fenestraz.

Evans found further performance with a 1m29.584s as drivers continued to lower their lap times in the final five minutes.

Andretti Autosport’s Jake Dennis and Evans again occupied the top of the times in the final moments, before Gunther finished fastest with his final effort.

Behind Dennis in third, NIO 333’s Sergio Sette Camara claimed fourth ahead of DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne and Evans’ team-mate Sam Bird, with Buemi occupying seventh.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Buemi's Envision team-mate Nick Cassidy endured a difficult session, the winner last time out in Berlin struggling with a vibration under braking and finishing the session 21st.

Evans had headed FP1 which was held earlier on Friday morning, the Jaguar driver posting a 1m30.361s to go top with the chequered flag out.

Vandoorne also improved with his final effort, setting a 1m30.487s to finish just over a tenth slower than Evans.

Both Maserati MSG machines had enjoyed a strong showing, with Gunther and team-mate Edoardo Mortara occupying third and fourth, both within three tenths of Evans’ best.

Vandoorne’s team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne and McLaren’s Rene Rast completed the top six, with championship leader Pascal Wehrlein 12th, just ahead of Porsche team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa.

The German, who leads the standings by four points from Cassidy, only managed to finish 14th in FP2.

Lucas Di Grassi finished the opening session 22nd and last having spun under braking for Sainte Devote in the final minutes of the session, damaging his Mahindra’s front wing in the process.

Formula Monaco E-Prix - Practice results

FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'29.269  
2 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'29.276 0.007
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'29.413 0.144
4 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'29.568 0.299
5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'29.642 0.373
6 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'29.671 0.402
7 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'29.679 0.410
8 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.dams 1'29.788 0.519
9 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'29.824 0.555
10 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'29.837 0.568
11 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'29.891 0.622
12 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'29.897 0.628
13 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'30.099 0.830
14 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'30.265 0.996
15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'30.517 1.248
16 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.dams 1'30.533 1.264
17 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'30.601 1.332
18 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'30.626 1.357
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 1'30.677 1.408
20 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'30.775 1.506
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'30.795 1.526
22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'31.276 2.007
View full results

FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'30.361  
2 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'30.487 0.126
3 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'30.630 0.269
4 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'30.655 0.294
5 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'30.664 0.303
6 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'30.681 0.320
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'30.893 0.532
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'31.066 0.705
9 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'31.086 0.725
10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'31.089 0.728
11 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'31.283 0.922
12 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'31.322 0.961
13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'31.337 0.976
14 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.dams 1'31.498 1.137
15 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'31.743 1.382
16 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'31.799 1.438
17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.dams 1'32.074 1.713
18 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'32.252 1.891
19 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'32.280 1.919
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 1'33.210 2.849
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'33.349 2.988
22 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'33.683 3.322
View full results
