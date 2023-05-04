Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

It's incredibly ironic that in the wake of a dull Azerbaijan Grand Prix that left most Formula 1 fans craving more overtaking, many of those same people will be poised to criticise Formula E this weekend - but for the exact opposite reason.

While overtaking might be at a premium in F1, the same certainly can't be said for the all-electric single-seater championship which resumes this weekend in Monaco to commence the second half of the season.

The stats don't lie. The number of overtakes recorded during the first Berlin E-Prix race at last month's previous round hit 190 in total. 23 of those were changes for the lead – mind-blowing numbers for any race, let alone one which lasted under an hour.

The championship's detractors believe this to be too unpredictable, however. And to be fair, they have a point to some extent. All motorsport fans wish to see exciting racing, but record-breaking numbers like these are somewhat manipulated, due to drivers going offline to activate two Attack Modes during the race, which drops them down the order.

But the vast majority of the passing was a consequence of the new-for-2023 Gen3 cars, which are noticeably draggier than their predecessors, making the effect of the slipstream that much more powerful. Slipstreaming is nothing new in motorsport and there are plenty of instances, notably oval racing, where drivers sit behind their rivals in an effort to save fuel. Or, in Formula E's case, electric energy.

This gives rise to a style of racing more akin to cycling, where riders rotate through the pack in order to save their strength while sheltered from the wind, compared with those at the head of the field who have to make the hole in the air. But while the general nature of cycling and oval racing allows competitors to shuffle up and down the pack, the same can't be said for the street courses which are the mainstay of the Formula E calendar.

Drivers lift off earlier into braking zones to save energy, creating a greater closing speed for the cars behind. This led reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne to state that there "were some instances where it was quite dangerous" in Sao Paulo. Specifically, his attempts at coming off the throttle earlier and earlier to try and let others take the lead.

Formula E has seen a lot of overtaking in 2023 - Monaco will put that to the test Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

While it's spectacular to watch cars jump up multiple positions at a time, it's not without its dangers and there have been a number of close calls due to the extreme concertina effect. There's also the principle of not wanting to lead, which goes against the ethos that all drivers have grown up with during their junior careers. For the majority of current Formula E drivers, it's something which has evidently started to bother them in recent rounds.

But there is some hope that as teams get on top of the new cars, the style of racing will revert to something more traditional. Nick Cassidy propelled himself into the title fight with his and Envision Racing's first win of the season in the Berlin E-Prix sequel after a dominant display, which was made even more impressive by the fact that he led for the final 16 laps.

Not once was the Kiwi headed, and although he admitted afterwards to not wanting to lead for so long, he was able to save enough energy while keeping a strong pace to stretch the field.

"It shows that maybe the 'not wanting to lead' thing is a bit overhyped," said Cassidy, who is now just four points behind championship leader Pascal Wehrlein.

While the Jaguar powertrain which sits in the back of the Envision machine has become one of the best in the championship, Cassidy's Berlin performance is evidence that perhaps there isn't the need to drop back in the pack as often as we've seen.

Arguably the real test, though, will be this weekend for the Monaco E-Prix. Overtaking in F1 is considered nigh-on impossible around the streets of the principality, although last year's Formula E event proved that this doesn't apply to every series. But the Monte Carlo circuit could certainly help limit the need for drivers to repeatedly keep dropping back to save energy.

Not only will the slipstream not be as powerful due to a distinct lack of straights compared to other Formula E venues, but there quite simply isn't room for multiple changes in the order that the wide-open Berlin corners offered – certainly not without contact or a trip into the barrier.

Cassidy's comments about not wanting to lead being overhyped will certainly be put to the test this weekend, and it's a race which could well set the tone for the remainder of the season.

What happens in Monaco could set the stage for the remainder of the championship battle Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images