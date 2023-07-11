Subscribe
Previous / WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Rome Formula E rookie line-up
Formula E News

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Nissan needs to make steps with both its powertrain efficiency and systems to match benchmark Formula E manufacturers Jaguar and Porsche, says Sacha Fenestraz.

Jamie Klein
By:
Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan

Jaguar and Porsche, along with respective customer teams Envision Racing and Andretti Autosport, have proven the dominant forces in the 2022/23 season, having won all bar two of the 12 races that have taken place so far.

Andretti’s Jake Dennis leads the drivers’ standings by a single point from Nick Cassidy (Envision) ahead of this weekend’s Rome E-Prix, while works Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein and Jaguar’s Mitch Evans are third and fourth.

Read Also:

Fenestraz meanwhile sits 13th in the standings with best finishes of fourth in Monaco and Jakarta, one place behind McLaren driver Rene Rast, the only driver to score a podium so far this season with a Nissan powertrain.

“Jaguar has been very strong, we can see it with Envision as well,” Fenestraz told Motorsport.com. “Porsche is strong in terms of pure efficiency, they are much faster.

“We saw it in Jakarta. I felt like I was doing the same as them and then the energy figures come on TV and they tell me I’m one percent down on the Porsche… that’s just pure efficiency.

“Jaguar also is strong on the systems side of things. They are the teams to chase, maybe more Jaguar than Porsche, but Porsche is the strongest PU in terms of efficiency.”

Despite Nissan’s shortcomings over a race distance, Fenestraz has had several strong qualifying performances, earning pole at Cape Town and then only losing a second at Monaco due to a penalty for exceeding the 350kW power limit.

 

He also qualified on the front row last time out at Portland, only to lose the chance of a strong result in the race by damaging his front wing after making contact with team-mate Norman Nato early in the race.

“I wasn’t expecting a year like this,” said Fenestraz. “At the beginning of the year I kept saying that I didn’t want to set any targets, but so far, I’ve surprised myself: the pole in Cape Town, Monaco, the good result in Jakarta. 

“In Cape Town, without the contact with Cassidy, I could have achieved a podium.

“It’s been a bit up and down, which is our weak side. On my side, I am still quite new to managing energy, I am still making mistakes here and there. 

“My race engineer [Johann Aime] is also new to Formula E, so we are learning race by race, we are improving and making steps forward.”

Fenestraz is contracted to remain at Nissan for the 2023/24 season, and is hoping the marque can translate its strong qualifying form into improved results next term. 

“It’s a championship where everything has to be perfect, you cannot leave anything on the table,” he said. “When 70 percent of the team members are new, that’s difficult, although we are making fewer and fewer mistakes. 

“Hopefully next year we can start achieving some consistent podium finishes and top-fives.”

 

shares
comments

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Rome Formula E rookie line-up
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
BMW calls up Haslam for Imola after Sykes' Donington crash

BMW calls up Haslam for Imola after Sykes' Donington crash

World Superbike
Imola

BMW calls up Haslam for Imola after Sykes' Donington crash BMW calls up Haslam for Imola after Sykes' Donington crash

Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid

Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid

Super Formula
Fuji II

Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Sacha Fenestraz More from
Sacha Fenestraz
Tokyo will be "highlight of the season" in Formula E - Lotterer

Tokyo will be "highlight of the season" in Formula E - Lotterer

Formula E

Tokyo will be "highlight of the season" in Formula E - Lotterer Tokyo will be "highlight of the season" in Formula E - Lotterer

Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Mortara pass

Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Mortara pass

Formula E

Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Mortara pass Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Mortara pass

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Super Formula

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Nissan Motorsport More from
Nissan Motorsport
Matsuda leaves intensive care after horror Suzuka crash

Matsuda leaves intensive care after horror Suzuka crash

Super GT
Suzuka

Matsuda leaves intensive care after horror Suzuka crash Matsuda leaves intensive care after horror Suzuka crash

Suzuka SUPER GT: NDDP Nissan declared winner after race-ending crash

Suzuka SUPER GT: NDDP Nissan declared winner after race-ending crash

Super GT
Suzuka

Suzuka SUPER GT: NDDP Nissan declared winner after race-ending crash Suzuka SUPER GT: NDDP Nissan declared winner after race-ending crash

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Prime
Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Latest news

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe