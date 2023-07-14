Vergne handed suspended fine for criticising Formula E stewards
DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne has been handed a suspended fine for comments he made criticising the stewards after the Formula E round in Portland last month.
The team was found guilty of gaining a "huge and unfair advantage", according to a stewards' bulletin, from having RFID scanning equipment in the pitlane during practice at the Formula E event in the USA.
Vergne took to social media immediately after the decision to state that the system was to “merely read the serial number of the tyres in order for us to know what tyres are being used by others. Something any team can do (and surely does) by taking photos”.
It meant that both Vergne and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne were required to start from the pits for the Portland E-Prix before they finished 11th and 12th respectively in the race
But after the race Vergne made further comments in the media criticising the decision, in particular with regards to the wording which was changed in a revised stewards’ bulletin that removed any reference of tyres, and simply stated that DS Penske had been able to "collect live data from all cars".
Ahead of the Rome E-Prix double-header this weekend, the FIA held a hearing into the matter and found Vergne to be in breach of Article 12.2.1c), f), k) of the International Sporting Code for “misconduct towards officials and FIA”.
Vergne was handed a €3000 fine which has been suspended until the end of the season.
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, on the grid
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The FIA statement read: “In the hearing the driver stated that some of the written words in the press are not said by him.
“He agreed that some comments he really said have not been respectful towards the Stewards and also towards the FIA.”
It further added, though, that Vergne “has the full respect for the work of the Stewards and the FIA” moving forward.
Vergne sits fifth in the current Formula E standings, 57 points behind championship leader Nick Cassidy with double-headers in Rome and London remaining this season.
Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters
Rome heatwave will be "challenging" for Formula E drivers and teams
Peugeot top-five at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne
Peugeot top-five at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne Peugeot top-five at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne
Vergne and DS Penske "need to wake up" to Porsche/Jaguar Formula E threat
Vergne and DS Penske "need to wake up" to Porsche/Jaguar Formula E threat Vergne and DS Penske "need to wake up" to Porsche/Jaguar Formula E threat
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Latest news
Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji
Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji
Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon
Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon
IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice
IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.