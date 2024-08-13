Muller to replace Nato at Andretti Formula E team next season

Nico Muller has joined the Andretti Global Formula E team for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, replacing the outgoing Norman Nato.

The Swiss driver was formally confirmed at the American squad on Tuesday after weeks of speculation linking him to the team, having announced prior to the London season finale in July that he would be leaving Abt.

Muller spent two seasons with the German team and impressed last term, registering six points finishes across the year which included four on the bounce in the final two rounds, leaving him 48 points clear of team-mate and 2016/17 champion Lucas di Grassi.

The 32-year-old replaces Nato who only raced with Andretti for one season, during which time he secured a single podium and finished five points behind Muller in the drivers’ standings despite being in a generally much stronger package.

Team-mate Jake Dennis won the drivers’ title in 2022/23 with Andretti a customer team of Porsche, while Pascal Wehrlein won this year’s championship driving for the factory team.

“I’m very excited to join the Andretti Formula E team. It’s a team that has seen success from the very beginning of the championship, particularly in the Gen3 era in their partnership with Porsche Motorsport,” said Muller.

“To work with Jake [Dennis], a former world champion is an honour, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m going to give it my very best to contribute to the team’s success and hopefully aim for some podiums and my first Formula E win – that's the target. I can't wait to get going.”

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Muller joins Andretti having been linked with a drive in the Porsche team after conducting a private test for the German brand earlier in the season.

This was after Antonio Felix da Costa struggled for pace and results in the opening races, with rumours circulating that he could be axed by Porsche mid-season.

However, after winning four out of five races at one point last season, the Portuguese driver was retained and is expected to fulfil his contract for the 2024/25 season.

But da Costa has admitted to wanting to compete again in the World Endurance Championship, something which Muller will not continue with this term after stepping down from his role with Peugeot, meaning a potential move to Porsche could be open for the latter in 2025/26 if he impresses next year.

Michael Andretti, CEO of Andretti, added: “We have high expectations for season 11, and we’re confident that adding a driver of Nico’s calibre will help us get results.

“His experience and success in Formula E, and numerous other highly respected racing series, will be key as we continue to increase the depth of our driver roster.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Nico can do as we continue our pursuit of wins and world championships.”