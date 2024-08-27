Barnard joins Bird at McLaren for 2024/25 Formula E season

The McLaren Formula E team has confirmed that Taylor Barnard will partner Sam Bird at the team for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Barnard, an Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year finalist in 2023, takes the place of Jake Hughes, who was confirmed at Maserati MSG earlier this month.

The Briton became the youngest driver to compete in the all-electric championship at the age of 19 when he made his debut at the 2024 Monaco E-Prix having been called in as a late replacement for Bird, who broke his hand in a practice crash.

After finishing 14th on the streets of Monte Carlo, Barnard scored a double points finish next time out in Berlin before resuming his role as McLaren’s reserve and development driver after Bird’s return.

But having impressed on his outings, McLaren announced on Tuesday that he would be racing full-time this coming season with the team.

“I am excited to race alongside Sam this season, and I am sure I will learn a lot from him,” said Barnard, who this year has also raced in Formula 2 with AIX Racing and won the sprint race in Monaco.

“He is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, and I hope that together we can score plenty of points and collect some trophies for the team.

Taylor Barnard, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to continue the journey with the team as full-time

Formula E driver, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bird, meanwhile, will enter his sophomore season with McLaren having taken the British squad’s first win in Formula E in Sao Paulo with a last-lap overtake.

The 37-year-old Briton failed to stand on the podium again, though, having injured the same hand that he broke in London during the 2021/22 season.

After registering just two points finishes in the last six races on his comeback, Bird finished equal on points with Hughes down in 13th in the standings, as McLaren could only manage seventh in the teams’ championship.

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, said: “As we enter our third year competing in Formula E, I am delighted that we will have a strong driver line-up in Sam and Taylor.

“Both have proven themselves to be impressive talents, both in Formula E and other categories.

“I look forward to leveraging their skills and expertise to help bring the McLaren Formula E team to success in Season 11.”