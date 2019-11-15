Formula E
Formula E
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes names Gutierrez as FE reserve driver

Mercedes names Gutierrez as FE reserve driver
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 2:40 PM

The Mercedes Formula E team has announced that ex-Formula 1 racer Esteban Gutierrez will share its reserve and development driver requirements with Gary Paffett during the 2019-20 season.

Gutierrez, who competed in three FE races for the Techeetah team during the 2016-17 season, tested Mercedes' Silver Arrow 01 package at in Majorca in August before it announced Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries as its driver line-up for its debut season in the electric championship.

Paffett's role as a Mercedes reserve and development driver was announced ahead of the start of last month's group test at Valencia, but the team has now given Gutierrez a concurrent job alongside the double DTM champion.

A Mercedes spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that the pair will alternate in attending FE events, with Gutierrez, who has worked as a Mercedes F1 simulator driver since 2018, the one travelling to next week's FE season-opening race in Riyadh.

"I'm very much looking forward to continuing my journey with the Mercedes family by joining Formula E as a reserve and development Driver," said Gutierrez.

"I would like to thank the team for giving me the chance to join them as they embark on this new and exciting chapter."

Mercedes team principal Ian James, said: "We will face a lot of challenges in our first season in Formula E, so I'm really pleased we've been able to acquire the services of Esteban, another experienced driver.

"He did an excellent job during testing in Majorca, fitting in perfectly with the team.

"He has a lot of experience to offer from racing in a number of different series - Formula 1, Formula E and IndyCar - and has also gained a lot of know-how in the simulator about how to develop and setup a car.

"We are certain that he will be of enormous help with the tasks we face in our debut season in his joint role as reserve and development driver with Gary."

Paffett's role also includes a management aspect, which the team hopes will provide a "check and balance" on feedback between its race drivers and engineers.

Series Formula E
Drivers Esteban Gutierrez Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

