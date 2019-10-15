Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya ePrix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
283 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role

shares
comments
Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 9:12 AM

Gary Paffett will be the test and development driver for the Mercedes Formula E team and has been confirmed as an official sporting and technical advisor to the new squad.

Mercedes is making its FE debut in 2019/20 after taking over the entry that was used by its affiliate HWA last season.

Paffett raced for HWA in 2018/19, finishing 19th in the drivers’ standings with a best finish of eighth, which he scored in Hong Kong and Paris.

Mercedes picked Paffett’s HWA teammate Stoffel Vandoorne and 2019 Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries as its first FE drivers.

In his role as sporting and technical advisor, which was previously reported by Motorsport.com, Paffett will form part of the Mercedes FE management structure headed by team principal Ian James.

“On the one hand, I’m obviously a bit disappointed that I won’t be competing for Mercedes-Benz in Formula E this season,” said Paffett, who won two DTM titles for Mercedes in 2005 and ’18, its final year in the series before it left to concentrate on its Formula 1 and FE programmes.

“But on the other, I’m very excited to be part of the team and to be supporting Mercedes-Benz in their first year in Formula E as reserve and development driver.

“At the same time, it will be very interesting to help out on a sporting level at the race weekends, trying to get the best possible performance out of the two race drivers and the entire team.

“It’s very important to have a racing driver as part of the management team.

“I understand how drivers think and how to get the best out of them.

“In me, they have a partner to discuss their performance with and to talk about the car. It’s a new role for me and one that I’m looking forward to.”

James said: “Gary has been an important pillar of our motorsport programme for the past 16 years.

“Gary Paffett’s name is inextricably associated with Mercedes-Benz Motorsport.

“He is not only an exceptional driver but also a charismatic and judicious leader, which qualities he has repeatedly demonstrated in the DTM as our team captain.

“In addition, there is hardly any driver who is able to push forward the development of a car better than he can.

“We are therefore delighted to have appointed Gary as our sporting and technical advisor and as the reserve and development driver for the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team.

“There is no doubt that he will continue to play a major role in the future development of the team, as indeed he always has."

Next article
Rebranded NIO team signs Ma, Turvey for 2019/20 season

Previous article

Rebranded NIO team signs Ma, Turvey for 2019/20 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Gary Paffett
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IMSA

Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role
FE

Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role

Rebranded NIO team signs Ma, Turvey for 2019/20 season
FE

Rebranded NIO team signs Ma, Turvey for 2019/20 season

BMW showcases 2019/20 Formula E car
FE

BMW showcases 2019/20 Formula E car

Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash
WEC

Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash

Lopez questions Dragon FE driver decision
FE

Lopez questions Dragon FE driver decision

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.