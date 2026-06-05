2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Following its debut in 2025, the Balaton Park Circuit returns this weekend as the venue for MotoGP's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ducati's Marc Marquez dominated the inaugural race near the famous Balaton Lake last year, converting his pole position into a double win. However, with the factory Ducati rider still recovering from a shoulder injury, he has completely ruled out the possibility of a repeat result.

Aprilia is expected to be the team to be at in Hungary, but Ducati could also stand a chance at the tight and twisty circuit.

The track's layout remains completely unchanged compared to last season, although the gravel trap has been expanded around the first chicane after some riders expressed concerns over safety.

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Saturday FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 5 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 6 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 7 June 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 5 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 6 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 7 June 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 5 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET

Saturday 6 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 7 June 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 5 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 6 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 7 June 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 5 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 6 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 7 June 2026

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 5 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 6 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 7 June 2026

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 5 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 6 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 7 June 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday