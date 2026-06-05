2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Balaton Park on 5-7 June for the eighth round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Following its debut in 2025, the Balaton Park Circuit returns this weekend as the venue for MotoGP's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Ducati's Marc Marquez dominated the inaugural race near the famous Balaton Lake last year, converting his pole position into a double win. However, with the factory Ducati rider still recovering from a shoulder injury, he has completely ruled out the possibility of a repeat result.
Aprilia is expected to be the team to be at in Hungary, but Ducati could also stand a chance at the tight and twisty circuit.
The track's layout remains completely unchanged compared to last season, although the gravel trap has been expanded around the first chicane after some riders expressed concerns over safety.
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings
|SESSION
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|09:45
|10:45
|04:45
|01:45
|18:45
|17:45
|14:15
|Practice
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|09:10
|10:10
|04:10
|01:10
|18:10
|17:10
|13:40
|Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|04:50
|01:50
|18:50
|17:50
|14:20
|Sprint
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Sunday
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 5 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 6 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 7 June 2026
- Race: 13:00 BST
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 5 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST
Saturday 6 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 7 June 2026
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 5 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET
- Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET
Saturday 6 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET
- Sprint: 09:00 ET
Sunday 7 June 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 5 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT
Saturday 6 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 06:00 PT
Sunday 7 June 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 5 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST
Saturday 6 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 7 June 2026
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 5 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 6 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 7 June 2026
- Race: 21:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 5 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 6 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 7 June 2026
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
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