Formula E / Breaking news

Gunther completes Formula E grid with Dragon

Gunther completes Formula E grid with Dragon
By: Matt Beer
37m ago

Maximilian Gunther has sealed the final current vacancy on the 2018/19 Formula E grid and will be promoted to a race drive alongside Jose Maria Lopez.

Gunther had been Dragon's reserve driver last season, and shared its second car with Antonio Fuoco during testing at Valencia last month.

"The working atmosphere inside the team is fantastic," said Gunther. "I feel really comfortable and can't wait to get the new season started.

"Certainly, I will give it my all to deliver the best possible results for the team."

The 21-year-old German replaces Jerome D'Ambrosio, who has left Dragon to be part of Mahindra's all-new line-up alongside fellow ex-Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein.

Dragon Racing founder Jay Penske said Gunther "did a tremendous job building rapport with the team and working with the entire organisation on the development of the Penske EV-3".

Gunther twice finished in the top three of the Formula 3 European Championship during a three-year stint from 2015-17.

He was runner-up to Prema teammate Lance Stroll in 2016, then third behind Lando Norris and Joel Eriksson the following year.

He moved up to Formula 2 for 2018 with Arden and won the Silverstone reverse-grid race.

Though the second Dragon seat was ostensibly the final vacancy on the grid, Nissan e.dams is expected to require a replacement for its contacted signing Alexander Albon as he is set to get a Toro Rosso F1 drive for 2019.

2018/19 Formula E line-up:

Team Drivers
Nissan e.dams

Switzerland Sebastien Buemi

Thailand Alexander Albon*
Audi

Brazil Lucas di Grassi

Germany Daniel Abt
Mahindra

Germany Pascal Wehrlein

Belgium Jerome d'Ambrosio
Virgin Racing

United Kingdom Sam Bird

Netherlands Robin Frijns
Techeetah-DS

France Jean-Eric Vergne

Germany Andre Lotterer
Dragon

Argentina Jose Maria Lopez

Germany Maximilian Gunther
Jaguar

New Zealand Mitch Evans

Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr
NIO

United Kingdom Oliver Turvey

France Tom Dillmann
Venturi

Brazil Felipe Massa

Italy Edoardo Mortara
Andretti-BMW

Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa

United Kingdom Alexander Sims
HWA

United Kingdom Gary Paffett

Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
 
* Albon is expected to move to Toro Rosso in F1 rather than racing for Nissan
About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Maximilian Gunther
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Matt Beer
Article type Breaking news

