Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne
Formula E / New York City E-Prix I News

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

By:

Formula E points leader Edoardo Mortara was unable to set a full power New York City E-Prix qualifying lap after a switch on his steering wheel locked into place.

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

The Venturi Racing driver was forced to complete his flying run in the normal 200kW power mode rather than the typical 250kW used for a qualifying session.

This was the result of the ‘scenario switch’ on the standardised FIA steering wheel failing and locking into place. Mortara enters the double-header event in the Red Hook region with a defined 10-point lead over the chasing Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns.

But he will start the opening race from 24th and last on the grid, having lost 1.6s to his fellow group one rivals.

The Swiss driver explained: “The physical switch got blocked in between positions and I cannot move it for some reason. It was physically blocked. It's something that never happened to us in four years.

“We tried to go to the qualifying mode, and we couldn't. It was a pretty obvious and stupid problem.”

Read Also:

This separates the incident for the Mercedes customer car from the qualifying mode glitch that dropped Silver Arrows works driver Nyck de Vries to last on the grid for the Monaco race.

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

De Vries also had to set the bulk of his flying lap in the regular 200kW mode, but this came as a result of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion knocking the scenario switch after he hit a bump.

With it taking 30 seconds for the car to switch modes again, de Vries ran slowest in qualifying but for the next Puebla race Mercedes introduced a software upgrade to prevent the same issue from reoccurring.

This software update was also given to both customer Venturi Racing cars.

The stewards have decided that no further action will be taken against Mortara, the six-time Macau race winner having held up Audi driver Rene Rast, who ended qualifying in 23rd.

An FIA bulletin read: “The driver could not switch to the 250kW mode for his fast lap.

“It could not be proved that the driver impeded the other car unnecessarily”.

Similarly, neither Sam Bird nor Oliver Rowland have been reprimanded for their tangle that forced the second group qualifying run to be red flagged.

Bird, breaking in his rebuilt Jaguar Racing machine, had tried to move off-line to allow Nissan e.dams racer Rowland to complete his flying lap.

But Rowland spun when he tagged the high inside kerb and the car rotated to pinch Bird against the outside wall.

shares
comments

Related video

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne

Previous article

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

1 d
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

1 d
4
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

1 d
5
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

1 d
Latest news
Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying
Formula E

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

43m
New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne

3 h
New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan

6 h
Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit
Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

12 h
Mercedes FE team “failed massively” in quest for consistency
Formula E

Mercedes FE team “failed massively” in quest for consistency

22 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title 01:23
Formula E
9 h

Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races 00:46
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races

Formula E: Considering options for new support series 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Considering options for new support series

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar

Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Jul 7, 2021

Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer

More from
Matt Kew
New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Edoardo Mortara More from
Edoardo Mortara
Puebla E-Prix: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win Puebla E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer Valencia E-Prix I
Formula E

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying
Formula E Formula E

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.