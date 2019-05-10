Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Barcelona / Qualifying report

Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019

shares
comments
Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019
By:
13m ago

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Robert Shwartzman delivered a spectacular lap to score pole position in the first qualifying session of the new FIA Formula 3 Championship in Barcelona.

Reigning European F3 champion team Prema elected to run all three of its cars in the mid-session gap in a bid to avoid traffic, with SMP Racing-backed driver Shwartzman delivering a lap four tenths clear of the opposition.

But Formula Renault Eurocup runner-up Christian Lundgaard snatched provisional pole away from the Russian with a few minutes left on the clock.

Lundgaard looked to have given dominant GP3 team ART Grand Prix the inaugural pole for F3's new era, but Shwartzman started his final lap just before the chequered flag flew and managed a 1m31.975s, 0.108s up on the Dane.

Marcus Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala – also of Prema – headed out late, and rose up the order to take third and fourth places, 0.452s and 0.554s off pole respectively.

Behind Daruvala, Logan Sargeant steered the best of the Carlin cars to a top five, ahead of MP Motorsport’s Simo Laaksonen and ART’s David Beckmann.

Reigning Eurocup champion Max Fewtrell was eighth in the third of the ART machines, ahead of late improvers Alex Peroni (MP Motorsport) and Yuki Tsunoda (Jenzer).

Hitech GP had a tough session, with Red Bull-backed Juri Vips its highest finisher in 11th, while Leonardo Pulcini struggled to 18th place after a late start to his session.

HWA's highest-placed driver was Euroformula Open runner-up Bent Viscaal in 16th. Jake Hughes was 2.1 seconds off the pace in 29th, but reportedly without a working DRS on his car.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'31.975  
2 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'32.083 0.108
3 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.427 0.452
4 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.529 0.554
5 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'32.660 0.685
6 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.755 0.780
7 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 1'32.829 0.854
8 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 1'32.857 0.882
9 23 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 1'32.863 0.888
10 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'32.875 0.900
11 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'32.876 0.901
12 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 1'32.878 0.903
13 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 1'32.880 0.905
14 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'32.934 0.959
15 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.949 0.974
16 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 1'33.010 1.035
17 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.022 1.047
18 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.103 1.128
19 4 Australia Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.150 1.175
20 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.313 1.338
21 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 1'33.430 1.455
22 22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.475 1.500
23 25 Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 1'33.508 1.533
24 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 1'33.545 1.570
25 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.564 1.589
26 15 Russian Federation Artem Petrov Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.714 1.739
27 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.962 1.987
28 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.054 2.079
29 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'34.173 2.198
View full results
Next article
Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era

Previous article

Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Drivers Robert Shwartzman
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers

6h ago

Latest videos
Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash 10:17
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash

Jan 28, 2019
Pedro Piquet interview, part one 02:46
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part one

Jan 23, 2019

News in depth
Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019

Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era

F3 newcomer HWA "like a mid-sized F1 team" - Hughes
FIA F3

F3 newcomer HWA "like a mid-sized F1 team" - Hughes

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.