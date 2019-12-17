Top events
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Prema names first signing for F3 title defence

shares
comments
Prema names first signing for F3 title defence
By:
Dec 17, 2019, 1:01 PM

Reigning FIA Formula 3 champion outfit Prema Racing has named Logan Sargeant as the first signing for its 2020 title defence in the Formula 1 support series.

American driver Sargeant, 18, comes from a successful karting background, having won the CIK World KF Junior title in 2015. He stepped up to cars in 2017 where he finished second in the British F4 Championship, and then graduated to the R-ace GP team in the Formula Renault Eurocup, where he finished fourth.

For 2019 Sargeant stepped up to FIA F3, but the Carlin team he raced for struggled to adapt to the new championship and finished second to last in the standings in ninth. He finished 19th, but scored a breakthrough podium at Macau when the car was more competitive.

Sargeant is hoping a switch to the Italian outfit Prema will get his single-seater career back on track.

“I am thrilled to be racing with Prema in 2020,” said Sargeant. “Coming off the back of their dominant season in this exciting championship, I’m delighted to be given the chance to continue that success into next season.

“We have already had a great test in Valencia which went really well and we got some great times out of the car and worked very well together.

“My goal for 2020 is to keep working on improving myself on and off the track and ultimately helping Prema to retain the title.”

Prema wrapped up the teams’ title in FIA F3 with four races to spare in 2019, and its three drivers locked out the top three in the championship.

Ferrari juniors Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong topped the pile, Jehan Daruvala losing a spot at the last round of the season.

On signing Sargeant, Prema team principal Rene Rosin said: “We are very happy to welcome Logan to our team.

“He made a name for himself in karting competition and showed winning potential in all the championships he entered so far.

“For the first time in his career, he will not be a rookie in 2020, and we think his insight will be highly beneficial for him and for the whole operation.

“I am excited to see how our team is shaping up for 2020 and I can’t wait for the Team to get back on track after a very successful first season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”

Sargeant tested for the Prema team in the post-season test at Valencia, alongside Eurocup champion Oscar Piastri, Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti, Enzo Fittipaldi and Enaam Ahmed.

Prema is expected to announced its second and third drivers in the coming weeks.

Series FIA F3
Drivers Logan Sargeant
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.