Previous
F3 / Macau GP / Race report

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel

shares
comments
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 8:32 AM

MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor scored a giantkilling Macau Grand Prix victory after fending off Red Bull Formula 1 junior Juri Vips in the new F3 car’s Guia circuit debut.

In a dramatic start to the Grand Prix, 2019 FIA Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman of Prema Racing and ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard went side by side behind Vips for second, but Ferrari junior Shwartzman was on the left-hand side into Mandarin and Lundgaard clipped the front right of Shwartzman’s car as the former took the inside. 

Shwartzman rolled into the run-off at Lisboa, one of the pre-event favourites immediately removed from the action. 

Third-placed starter Verschoor made the most of the battle and dived to the inside to take second, but Vips ended the first tour 1.8 seconds ahead in a phenomenal first lap by the Hitech Grand Prix ace. 

But the gap would be short-lived as a crash at Lisboa for Leo Pulcini while fighting for seventh was quickly followed a few corners later by Ferdinand Habsburg spearing into the barriers at the Esses, bringing out a safety car. 

Verschoor jumped ahead of Vips at Lisboa on the restart, before a short virtual safety car. When the action resumed, DRS was enabled and Vips attempted multiple moves into Lisboa on the last four laps, but ultimately Verschoor was able to hold on for a fairytale win for the minnows MP Motorsport.

The Dutchman finished 13th in the F3 championship this year, but was phenomenal throughout the weekend. 

Vips was a clear second from Logan Sargeant of Carlin, the rookie perhaps lucky to escape a penalty for his role in a Turn 1 pile-up at Lisboa in the qualifying race, but was racey in the grand prix and fought past a number of strong challengers in his first visit to Macau. 

Renault junior Lundgaard wasn’t able to rebuff Sargeant but did hold Alessio Lorandi at bay, the Italian back from a year out for a torn tendon in his thumb and impressing despite his lack of match fitness. 

Ferrari junior Ilott followed Lorandi home as another driver with little or no experience of the new F3 car, the Brit competing in F2 this season and missed his simulator session before the weekend due to cancelled flights.

He came under pressure from one of the drivers of the race, Red Bull’s Liam Lawson, but the Kiwi was just held at bay as Ilott secured sixth.

Verschoor’s MP teammate Lawson started 20th, but the team which is run on a shoestring budget, provided a rocketship for its two lead drivers to work forward, and with a number of opportunistic moves he took seventh.

Marcus Armstrong scythed through the field for FIA F3 teams’ champions Prema Racing, the Ferrari junior having started 17th after being caught in a qualifying race pile up. 

David Beckmann was the top Trident driver in ninth although he slipped back through the race, and the second remaining Prema of Fredrik Vesti sealed the top 10.

On her return after a shocking airborne crash last year, Sophia Floersch retired after her car ground to a halt just before Mandarin, which brought out the VSC.

Double Macau winner Dan Ticktum pulled off an impressive recovery drive, coming from the back of the grid to finish 13th.

The Brit had been caught up in the Turn 1 qualification race crash which robbed him of fighting for a hat-trick of wins on his first outing with Carlin at the race.

His fellow Brit and pre-event favourite Jake Hughes was caught in the same crash and also came from the back, driving through to 17th.

Results:

Cla   Nº   Driver  Team Gap
1 21  Richard Verschoor    
2 Jüri Vips   0.792
3 28  Logan Sargeant   1.540
4 Christian Lundgaard   2.241
5 15  Alessio Lorandi   5.020
6 25  Callum Ilott   5.922
7 20  Liam Lawson   8.594
8 Marcus Armstrong   9.365
9 14  David Beckmann   13.239
10 Frederik Vesti   13.633
11 Yuki Tsunoda   15.717
12 17  Keyvan Andres   18.665
13 30  Dan Ticktum   19.230
14 19  Lukas Dunner   20.498
15 11  S.Fernandez   21.705
16 27  Enzo Fittipaldi   26.174
17 16  Jake Hughes   26.294
18 Max Fewtrell   28.690
19 23  Charles Leong   33.792
20 24  Andreas Estner   34.400
21 26  David Schumacher   35.894
22 32  Enaam Ahmed   36.521
23 22  Arjun Maini   37.184
24 29  Felipe Drugovich   37.621
25 31  Alessio Deledda   53.135
Ret 18  Sophia Flörsch   Retirement
Ret 10  F.Habsburg   Retirement
Ret 33  L.Pulcini   Retirement
Ret 12  Olli Caldwell   Retirement
Ret R.Shwartzman   Retirement

 

About this article

Series F3
Event Macau GP
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Richard Verschoor
Teams MP Motorsport
Author Jack Benyon

