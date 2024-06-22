All Series
FIA F3 Barcelona

F3 Spain: Boya wins sprint race as Trident pair implode

Mari Boya scored his maiden F3 victory in the Spanish sprint race in Barcelona as Trident imploded

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Mari Boya, Campos Racing

Mari Boya, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Mari Boya topped the F3 podium for the first time, securing only his second career top-three finish in a relatively straightforward affair for the Campos driver after early contact between Santiago Ramos and Sami Meguetounif cleared the path for the Spaniard.

Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) joined him on the top three, although the former's position remains provisional as he is subject to a post-race investigation for a false start.

Following a post-qualifying track limits penalty for Sebastian Montoya, Trident saw drivers Ramos and Meguetounif promoted to the front row. But any hope of victory disintegrated with an embarrassing third lap collision between the team-mates.

With DRS enabled at the start of the lap, Meguetounif had the run on Ramos, who was defending the inside line, into Turn 1. Despite space being left, Meguetounif took to the grass on the inside, lost control and was forced to retire with damage after the pair collided.

Ramos was able to recover to the pits with a puncture but rejoined at the back of the pack.

In the mayhem, Nikita Bedrin (AIX Racing) and Callum Voisin (Rodin) also made contact at the same corner – both of whom retired. Both incidents were subject to a post-race investigation. Stewards handed Meguetounif a five-place grid drop to be taken in his next race and two points added to his licence. 

The beneficiary was home driver Boya, who led the way from Dunne and Goethe when action resumed on lap eight.

While all eyes had been on the action at the front, Montoya had made rapid progress, climbing from P27 to P15 by the time of the safety car. And this progress continued after the intervention, with Nikola Tsolov, Luke Browning and Christian Mansell all falling victim to the fast-charging Colombian by lap 13.

But this was all for nothing, when contact with Gabriele Mini (Prema) on lap 18 on the exit of Turn 4 as the lines of both drivers converged resulted in a right front puncture to the Prema, leaving Mini unable to avoid taking the pair into the gravel and out of the race.

At the front, Boya had survived an attack from Dunne after a period of tyre saving. There was now, however, an asterisk hanging over the on-track action as Dunne – along with Christian Mansell (ART), Bedrin, Charlie Wurz (Jenzer), Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak (AIX Racing), Sophia Floersch (Van Amersfoort Racing), Kacper Sztuka (MP Motorsport) and Piotr Wisnicki (Rodin) – was under investigation for a false start.

With the clear-up unable to be completed within the 21-lap distance, the race finished behind the safety car, with Boya left unchallenged to claim his first F3 victory and become the ninth different winner from nine races on the 99th race in the category's history. 

Despite his retirement, Mini retained his lead in the championship on 72 points, with Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) second three points back and Luke Browning (Hitech) third after failing to score in P12.

Update: Campos Racing has been summoned to the stewards after Boya's car was found to have been fitted with a front plank which was marked but not nominated for the car. 

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 21

-

            
2
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 21

+0.400

0.4

 0.400          
3
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 21

+0.800

0.8

 0.400          
4
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 21

+1.000

1.0

 0.200          
5
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 21

+1.200

1.2

 0.200          
6
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 21

+1.700

1.7

 0.500          
7
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 21

+1.800

1.8

 0.100          
8
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 21

+2.100

2.1

 0.300          
9
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 21

+2.600

2.6

 0.500          
10
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 21

+2.900

2.9

 0.300          
11
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 21

+3.100

3.1

 0.200          
12
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 21

+3.300

3.3

 0.200          
13
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 21

+3.900

3.9

 0.600          
14
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 21

+4.200

4.2

 0.300          
15
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 21

+4.600

4.6

 0.400          
16
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 21

+4.900

4.9

 0.300          
17
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 21

+5.200

5.2

 0.300          
18
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 21

+5.700

5.7

 0.500          
19
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 21

+6.900

6.9

 1.200          
20 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 21

+7.100

7.1

 0.200          
21
S. Ramos Trident
 6 21

+7.300

7.3

 0.200          
22
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 21

+7.800

7.8

 0.500          
23
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 21

+8.500

8.5

 0.700          
24
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 21

+8.700

8.7

 0.200          
25
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 21

+16.500

16.5

 7.800          
dnf
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 17

4 laps

         Accident  
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 17

4 laps

         Accident  
dnf
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 2

19 laps

         Accident  
dnf
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 2

19 laps

         Accident  
dnf
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 2

19 laps

         Accident  
View full results  

