F3 Monaco: Mini claims championship lead with feature win over Mansell
Alpine junior Gabriele Mini won the Monaco Formula 3 feature race for a second year in a row after fending off Christian Mansell on the famous Monte Carlo street circuit.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Prema driver Mini moved to the top of the F3 standings for the first time this year with his first victory of 2024, surviving several interruptions by the safety car to become a record-breaking eighth different winner from as many races this season.
The poleman made a slower getaway that second-placed Mansell (ART Grand Prix) but held his line through Sainte Devote and was able to manage proceedings therein.
Luke Browning (Hitech) remains second in the standings after finishing third, while pre-race championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli followed Arvid Linblad (Prema) home to finish fifth and drops to third in the points.
Just as was the case in Saturday’s sprint race, the safety car was summoned to the track before the end of lap one, with Piotr Wisnicki handed a 10 second penalty for assisting Charlie Wurz into the barrier at Portier.
The restart had seen some drivers get a little too close for comfort and Callum Voisin was fortunate to avoid the steward’s wrath after making contact with Tommy Smith into the Grand Hotel hairpin.
As the 27-lap race settled into a rhythm, overtaking was at a premium, with the top six on the grid (completed by Prema's Dino Beganovic) remaining in their starting positions to the flag.
But Rodin driver Joseph Loake proved the exception to the rule as he put a bold move on Mari Boya into Rascasse for seventh. This came after a career-best fifth place finish in the sprint race.
But the GB3 graduate struggled to pull clear of the Campos Racing driver and a lockup into the Nouvelle Chicane on lap 13 showed that the pressure was beginning to tell as he was forced to cut across the runoff.
Things took a turn on lap 20 at Mirabeau as sprint race winner Nikola Tsolov, Noel Leon and Sami Meguetounif ended up in the barriers, although the latter was the only driver that retired at the scene.
On entry to the corner, Tsolov's ART machine had made a bold lunge on Van Amersfoort Racing driver Leon but made contact and turned his rival around. Meguetounif was very much the innocent party as he arrived on the scene to find his path blocked.
For causing the incident, Tsolov was handed a 10 second penalty.
But within a lap of the latest restart, the safety car was called into action once more after Laurens van Hoepen ran his ART entry down the barriers at Tabac when fighting for ninth with Loake.
The action began again with just one lap remaining, but there was no further incident as the remaining drivers took the chequered flag with no fresh damage.
F3 Monaco Feature Race Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|27
|
-
|25
|2
|2
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|27
|
+0.800
0.8
|0.800
|18
|3
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|27
|
+1.700
1.7
|0.900
|15
|1
|4
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|27
|
+2.100
2.1
|0.400
|12
|5
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|27
|
+2.600
2.6
|0.500
|10
|6
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|27
|
+3.000
3.0
|0.400
|8
|7
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|27
|
+4.800
4.8
|1.800
|6
|8
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|27
|
+5.200
5.2
|0.400
|4
|9
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|27
|
+6.600
6.6
|1.400
|2
|10
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|27
|
+8.000
8.0
|1.400
|1
|11
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|27
|
+8.400
8.4
|0.400
|12
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|27
|
+8.900
8.9
|0.500
|13
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|27
|
+9.300
9.3
|0.400
|14
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|27
|
+10.900
10.9
|1.600
|15
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|27
|
+11.300
11.3
|0.400
|16
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|27
|
+12.000
12.0
|0.700
|17
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|27
|
+12.400
12.4
|0.400
|18
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|27
|
+13.400
13.4
|1.000
|19
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|27
|
+13.600
13.6
|0.200
|20
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|27
|
+14.000
14.0
|0.400
|21
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|27
|
+15.200
15.2
|1.200
|22
|
J. Hedley Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|27
|
+15.900
15.9
|0.700
|23
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|27
|
+17.300
17.3
|1.400
|24
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|27
|
+17.500
17.5
|0.200
|25
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|27
|
+20.600
20.6
|3.100
|26
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|27
|
+26.400
26.4
|5.800
|27
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|27
|
+28.500
28.5
|2.100
|dnf
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|22
|
5 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|19
|
8 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|26
|
|Accident
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils changes to NASCAR Roval layout
Indy 500: Blomqvist error triggers multi-car crash on opening lap
Kyle Larson commits to running Indy 500, will miss start of Coke 600
Bastianini admits he deliberately ignored penalty orders in Catalan GP
Prime
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments