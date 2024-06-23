All Series
Race report
FIA F3 Barcelona

F3 Spain: Lindblad boosts title hopes with victory in milestone race

Arvid Lindblad wins FIA F3's 100th race in the Spanish GP feature outing

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Arvid Lindblad became the first repeat winner in Formula 3 this season, registering a comfortable victory by four seconds from Christian Mansell as the current era of F3 clocked up a century of races.

Following on from his victory in the season-opening Bahrain sprint race, Lindblad was composed at the front in Spain as he moved to fourth in the standings, just 13 points off new leader Leonardo Fornaroli.

Starting from pole position for the first time in F3, Mansell made a textbook start to lead the field into Turn one without a significant challenge from behind. But having extended his lead to over a second on that first tour, Lindblad edged quickly back in to put himself within DRS range of the ART driver, with his first lunge coming on lap four.

Compared to the early phase of the weekend, temperatures were significantly cooler on Sunday, with significant cloud cover and a 20% chance of rain. On lap two, the first reports of drops appearing on visors began to filter through.

Having closed to the gearbox of Mansell, Lindblad wasted no time in executing his move to take lead, using DRS to force his way down the inside into Turn 1 on lap five.

At the same time, Luke Browning (Hitech) progressed past Nikola Tsolov’s ART for third.

Gabriele Mini had arrived in Spain as the championship leader following his victory in the Monaco feature race, but his disastrous Barcelona weekend continued as he reported something loose bouncing around in his cockpit while lapping in P14. Such were the Italian’s struggles that he would eventually finish in P21.

By lap 11 of the 25, Hitech began to suggest to Browning that he should attack Mansell if the tyres would allow, stating that the Australian was “just slow” – Lindblad now 1.6s clear in the lead.

Lap 15 saw the twist come, with the timing screen indicating that the conditions were officially wet, with Mansell making comment of the rainfall specifically in the final sector.

Browning’s challenge on Mansell never truly emerged, as he dropped two seconds off the ART driver. Instead, Browning was forced to deal with the threat from behind as Leonardo Fornaroli, who had passed Tsolov for fourth, closed to within half a second on lap 22 and had a significant pace advantage.

After a preview of what was to come on the penultimate lap, Fornaroli made his move for third on Browning into Turn 1 on the final lap, going side-by-side through the chicane, before completing the move at Turn 3.

With his tyres having dropped off the cliff, Browning also fell behind Oliver Goethe to finish fifth, with the now heavy rain doing nothing to aid his pace.

The late move saw Fornaroli snatch the championship lead on 84 points, with Browning back up to second from Mini and Lindblad.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 25

-

       25    
2
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 25

+4.400

4.4

 4.400     18   2
3
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 25

+5.600

5.6

 1.200     15    
4
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 25

+6.400

6.4

 0.800     12    
5
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 25

+7.300

7.3

 0.900     10   1
6
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 25

+10.600

10.6

 3.300     8    
7
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 25

+10.900

10.9

 0.300     6    
8
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 25

+11.800

11.8

 0.900     4    
9
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 25

+13.400

13.4

 1.600     2    
10
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 25

+14.100

14.1

 0.700     1    
11
S. Ramos Trident
 6 25

+14.600

14.6

 0.500          
12
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 25

+15.900

15.9

 1.300          
13 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 25

+20.400

20.4

 4.500          
14
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 25

+21.100

21.1

 0.700          
15
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 25

+22.400

22.4

 1.300          
16
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 25

+23.100

23.1

 0.700          
17
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 25

+24.200

24.2

 1.100          
18 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 25

+25.800

25.8

 1.600          
19
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 25

+27.400

27.4

 1.600          
20
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 25

+33.400

33.4

 6.000          
21
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 25

+34.300

34.3

 0.900          
22
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 25

+37.300

37.3

 3.000          
23
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 25

+38.300

38.3

 1.000          
24
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 25

+38.900

38.9

 0.600          
25
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 25

+39.500

39.5

 0.600          
26
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 25

+40.600

40.6

 1.100          
27
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 25

+41.300

41.3

 0.700          
28
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 25

+47.500

47.5

 6.200          
dnf
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 24

1 lap

         Retirement  
dnf
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 22

3 laps

         Retirement  
View full results  

