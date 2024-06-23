F3 Spain: Lindblad boosts title hopes with victory in milestone race

Arvid Lindblad became the first repeat winner in Formula 3 this season, registering a comfortable victory by four seconds from Christian Mansell as the current era of F3 clocked up a century of races.

Following on from his victory in the season-opening Bahrain sprint race, Lindblad was composed at the front in Spain as he moved to fourth in the standings, just 13 points off new leader Leonardo Fornaroli.

Starting from pole position for the first time in F3, Mansell made a textbook start to lead the field into Turn one without a significant challenge from behind. But having extended his lead to over a second on that first tour, Lindblad edged quickly back in to put himself within DRS range of the ART driver, with his first lunge coming on lap four.

Compared to the early phase of the weekend, temperatures were significantly cooler on Sunday, with significant cloud cover and a 20% chance of rain. On lap two, the first reports of drops appearing on visors began to filter through.

Having closed to the gearbox of Mansell, Lindblad wasted no time in executing his move to take lead, using DRS to force his way down the inside into Turn 1 on lap five.

At the same time, Luke Browning (Hitech) progressed past Nikola Tsolov’s ART for third.

Gabriele Mini had arrived in Spain as the championship leader following his victory in the Monaco feature race, but his disastrous Barcelona weekend continued as he reported something loose bouncing around in his cockpit while lapping in P14. Such were the Italian’s struggles that he would eventually finish in P21.

By lap 11 of the 25, Hitech began to suggest to Browning that he should attack Mansell if the tyres would allow, stating that the Australian was “just slow” – Lindblad now 1.6s clear in the lead.

Lap 15 saw the twist come, with the timing screen indicating that the conditions were officially wet, with Mansell making comment of the rainfall specifically in the final sector.

Browning’s challenge on Mansell never truly emerged, as he dropped two seconds off the ART driver. Instead, Browning was forced to deal with the threat from behind as Leonardo Fornaroli, who had passed Tsolov for fourth, closed to within half a second on lap 22 and had a significant pace advantage.

After a preview of what was to come on the penultimate lap, Fornaroli made his move for third on Browning into Turn 1 on the final lap, going side-by-side through the chicane, before completing the move at Turn 3.

With his tyres having dropped off the cliff, Browning also fell behind Oliver Goethe to finish fifth, with the now heavy rain doing nothing to aid his pace.

The late move saw Fornaroli snatch the championship lead on 84 points, with Browning back up to second from Mini and Lindblad.