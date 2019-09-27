Top events
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Sochi / Qualifying report

Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi

shares
comments
Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 2:58 PM

Formula 2 championship leader Nyck de Vries extended his points lead over Williams Formula 1 junior Nicholas Latifi with pole position at Sochi.

Latifi trailed de Vries by 59 points entering the weekend, but arrived hopeful at the Russian venue where he took second in the feature race to current Red Bull Formula 1 junior Alexander Albon in 2018.

Amid threat of rain, Latifi look put himself top of the pile after the first flying laps, but ART Grand Prix’s de Vries was threatening in second.

After the mid-session lull for debriefs, de Vries delivered the quickest time of 1m47.440s, two tenths clear of Latifi in second. 

De Vries now only needs to outscore Latifi by seven points this weekend to secure the F2 title in the car George Russell used to win last year's championship in Abu Dhabi. Latifi is yet to score an F2 career pole.

Having snatched pole in mixed conditions last time out, Ferrari junior Callum Ilott jumped up to third late on for the Sauber Junior team, while Luca Ghiotto claimed fourth, which could prove key for the battle for third in the championship.

His teammate and Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou delivered a session best sector, but was only classified fifth overall. He headed Sette Camara (DAMS), who was shuffled back late on to sixth. 

Louis Deletraz went as high as fourth for Carlin but had to settle for seventh ahead of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin – de Vries’s teammate – and Jordan King of MP Motorsport.

Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita ran in an off-sync strategy hoping rain would arrive late in the session, but with the track remaining dry he dropped from sixth to 10th.

Jack Aitken had a scrappy session where he received front wing damage on his first flying run of the session, and his late effort was only good enough for 12th - a blow for his aspirations of moving up the championship order from fourth.

Artem Markelov, making his second appearance of the F2 season in place of the late Anthoine Hubert, took 16th, one spot ahead of the injured Juan Manuel Correa’s replacement Matevos Isaakyan, who is making his F2 debut at his home event.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 1'47.440  
2 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 1'47.70 0.260
3 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'47.737 0.297
4 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'47.767 0.327
5 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'47.843 0.403
6 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 1'48.031 0.591
7 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 1'48.188 0.748
8 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 1'48.226 0.786
9 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'48.320 0.880
10 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 1'48.396 0.956
11 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'48.444 1.004
12 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'48.477 1.037
13 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 1'48.567 1.127
14 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 1'48.850 1.410
15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 1'48.880 1.440
16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov United Kingdom Arden International 1'49.244 1.804
17 Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.497 2.057
18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 1'50.255 2.815
19 Japan Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 1'50.311 2.871
20 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'51.949 4.509
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Drivers Nyck de Vries
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

