Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP3 in
09 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Second Practice in
15 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

shares
comments
Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 11:16 PM

Juan Manuel Correa, who suffered fearful injuries in the Formula 2 shunt at Spa-Francorchamps that killed Anthoine Hubert, is now fully conscious and has chosen reconstructive surgery on his right leg rather than amputation.

His parents, who have kept the media and motorsport fans abreast of latest information throughout the days since his shunt, provided another update today.

It reads: “Earlier this week, Juan Manuel was transferred to a new hospital in London, England that specializes in orthopedic surgeries as the focus shifts from his lungs to his lower body extremities.

“Juan Manuel is now fully conscious, and his lungs have recovered much faster than anticipated. His overall physical improvement and willpower has doctors impressed. The main objective this week has been to get Juan Manuel in the best condition possible for his surgery on Sunday that will be 10+ hours in duration.

“Sunday’s surgery will be crucial in determining Juan Manuel’s future. Doctors will have, for the first time since the accident, complete access to the wounds on his lower right leg. They will be able to determine the actual level of damage to his tibia, ankle, and foot. During surgery, they will save what can be saved and removed what needs to be removed in order to rebuild his right lower leg to the best possible condition.

“The surgeons are the top in their field and are cautiously optimistic given the fast-paced recovery that Juan Manuel has had in the previous week.

“The injuries that Juan Manuel sustained are severe, and the surgery procedure is very complex. Doctors gave Juan Manuel the option of right foot reconstructive amputation. He has chosen NOT to have the amputation and to proceed with the surgery, understanding all the challenges involved.

“Additional details will be provided on Juan Manuel’s condition when available.”

#StayStrongJM

 

 

 

 

 

Next article
Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi

Previous article

Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Juan Manuel Correa
Author David Malsher

FIA F2 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race 1 Starts in
14 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
57 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell hospitalized; Cindric to sub

3
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

21m
4
Formula 1

Kvyat not allowed to use special helmet design in Russia

5
IndyCar

Newgarden wanted to "put on a little bit of a show" at Roval

43m

Latest news

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation
F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi
F2

Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi

Beckmann to sit out Sochi F3 weekend
F3

Beckmann to sit out Sochi F3 weekend

Sochi F2: Latifi leads Sette Camara in practice
F2

Sochi F2: Latifi leads Sette Camara in practice

Markelov replaces Hubert for remainder of F2 season
F2

Markelov replaces Hubert for remainder of F2 season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.