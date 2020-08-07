Top events
FIA F2 / Silverstone II / Qualifying report

Silverstone F2: Ilott denies Lundgaard maiden pole

shares
comments
Silverstone F2: Ilott denies Lundgaard maiden pole
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 5:06 PM

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott became the first repeat polesitter of the 2020 Formula 2 season after topping qualifying for the second weekend at Silverstone.

Virtuosi’s Ilott claimed his second pole of the year with a 1m39.062s lap, which denied Renault junior Christian Lundgaard his maiden pole position by just over a tenth of a second. 

Lundgaard put ART Grand Prix at the top of the timesheets after the first qualifying runs, but Ilott was able to displace the Danish driver with an impressive late effort.  

Ex-Red Bull junior Ilott languished down in 12th place after his opening run, but found over six-tenths on his second run to rise to the top. 

His pole position was confirmed when DAMS’ Sean Gelael spun at Copse and brought out yellow flags that denied the likes of Ilott’s teammate Guanyu Zhou – who had set the fastest first sector – a chance at completing their laps.  

Ilott was forced to start from the pitlane in last Saturday’s feature race at the circuit when he stalled from the front row at the start of the formation lap. 

He battled back to fifth place with a damaged car and would have taken the championship lead on the next day, had he not spun out of second place in the sprint race.  

Series rookie Lundgaard will start from the front row of the grid for the first time in his short F2 career, while Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken will line-up from a season’s best third place. 

DAMS’ Dan Ticktum, who earned his maiden F2 victory in last Sunday’s reverse-grid sprint race, matched his best qualifying effort of the year in fourth place.  

Series veteran Luca Ghiotto was fifth fastest for Hitech Grand Prix with his 2019 teammate Zhou rounding out the top six.  

Ex-Force India tester Nikita Mazepin will line-up seventh on the grid at the circuit where he took a dominant first F2 win last Saturday.  

Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher topped practice for the first time, but could only manage eighth place on the grid after running slightly wide at the exit of Becketts on his final flying lap.  

Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz (Charouz Racing System) was ninth ahead of Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda (Carlin), who rounded out the top 10. 

Championship leader Robert Shwartzman continued to struggle at Silverstone with the 11th fastest time for Prema, just ahead of last week’s first-time polesitter Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport). 

Lundgaard’s ART GP teammate Marcus Armstrong slumped to 19th in the session, with his fastest time over 1.2s adrift of Ilott’s benchmark.  

Silverstone F2: Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'39.062  
2 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'39.177 0.115
3 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'39.278 0.216
4 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 1'39.326 0.264
5 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.362 0.300
6 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'39.394 0.332
7 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.410 0.348
8 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'39.448 0.386
9 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'39.474 0.412
10 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.494 0.432
11 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'39.525 0.463
12 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'39.526 0.464
13 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'39.621 0.559
14 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'39.679 0.617
15 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael France DAMS 1'39.783 0.721
16 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.790 0.728
17 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'39.961 0.899
18 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 1'40.094 1.032
19 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 1'40.299 1.237
20 17 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 1'40.485 1.423
21 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 1'40.615 1.553
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'41.061 1.999
View full results
