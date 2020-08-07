Top events
Silverstone F2: Schumacher tops practice for the first time

Silverstone F2: Schumacher tops practice for the first time
Aug 7, 2020, 1:05 PM

Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher was fastest in practice ahead of the second successive Formula 2 weekend at Silverstone.

Prema’s Schumacher topped an F2 practice session for the first time with a 1m39.783s, after last weekend’s feature race winner Nikita Mazepin had his fastest lap time deleted for track limits abuse. 

Hitech Grand Prix’s Mazepin was fastest in all three sectors to briefly displace Schumacher at the top of the timesheets, but Mazepin lost his time benchmark a few moments later for running wide at Stowe and dropped to 13th place.   

The red flag was then brought out to recover reigning Euroformula Open champion Marino Sato’s stricken car after smoke and fire billowed out of the rear of the Trident-run car.  

The session restarted with just over 10 minutes remaining, but nobody troubled Schumacher’s best effort.  

Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz was second-quickest for Charouz Racing System, just 0.031s adrift of Schumacher's best effort. 

DAMS’ Dan Ticktum, who earned his maiden F2 win last Sunday, completed the top three ahead of championship leader Robert Shwartzman (Prema).   

Ticktum’s teammate Sean Gelael was a surprise fifth-fastest ahead of Red Bull Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda, who topped practice last weekend.  

Williams junior Jack Aitken was seventh for Campos Racing but spun in the dying moments of the session on the exit of Brooklands.  

Tsunoda’s Carlin teammate Jehan Daruvala finished the 45-minute session in eighth place ahead of Renault juniors Guanyu Zhou (Virtuosi) and Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix).  

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott was 11th ahead of series veteran Luca Ghiotto and his demoted teammate Mazepin.  

ART GP’s Marcus Armstrong – one of five Ferrari juniors in the field – continued to struggle at Silverstone, posting the 14th fastest time.  

Fellow Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi spun his HWA machine on the exit of Brooklands early in the session, but re-joined to post the 18th fastest time.  

Silverstone F2: Friday practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'39.783  
2 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'39.814 0.031
3 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 1'39.984 0.201
4 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'40.044 0.261
5 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael France DAMS 1'40.152 0.369
6 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 1'40.189 0.406
7 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'40.252 0.469
8 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'40.280 0.497
9 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'40.283 0.500
10 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'40.310 0.527
11 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'40.348 0.565
12 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 1'40.350 0.567
13 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 1'40.370 0.587
14 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 1'40.492 0.709
15 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.599 0.816
16 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'40.646 0.863
17 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.055 1.272
18 17 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 1'41.296 1.513
19 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'41.368 1.585
20 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 1'41.551 1.768
21 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 1'41.712 1.929
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'42.716 2.933
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone II
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Josh Suttill

