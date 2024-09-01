All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Race report
FIA F2 Monza

F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory

Gabriel Bortoleto completed a last-to-first comeback to win the F2 Monza feature race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto went from last to first to clinch the second victory of his rookie Formula 2 campaign and heap pressure on points leader Isack Hadjar, who failed to score across the Monza weekend.

Having ended his qualifying session in the gravel, Bortoleto (Invicta) lined up at the back of the grid for both races but, after finishing in a dead heat for eighth on Saturday, he completed an unlikely comeback drive with relative ease on Sunday.

The Brazilian had remained on the track for a lap longer than the majority of those on the regular strategy of starting on the supersoft tyres, but was aided by a safety car moments before he stopped.

Losing less time in the pits as a result, he returned to the track in the net race lead and, showing his class in clean air, he eventually took the flag by over 8.5 seconds.

Read Also:

Zane Maloney (Rodin) started from pole position with title combatants Hadjar (Campos) and Paul Aron (Hitech) directly behind.

But as has been so often the case in a recent luckless spell, Aron’s race-winning hopes ended immediately, as Pepe Marti (Campos) locked his brakes into the first corner and slammed into the Estonian’s gearbox. Although Marti continued, albeit with a 10-second penalty, Aron was left to be wheeled from the circuit.

Hadjar was forced onto the escape road in the same incident, having made a poor start, but the defining moment of the race came on lap eight, when Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) was spun around by Ritomo Miyata (Rodin) at the Rettifilo chicane.

This moment changed the complexion entirely, as Bortoleto leapt to fifth – behind only those who were running the reverse strategy – and Hadjar was forced down to 18th with a poor stop.

While the podium places went largely uncontested from there on, there was am intense battle between Prema team-mates Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman, both of whom have confirmed F1 seats for 2025.

This reached a head on lap 24 of 30 when Antonelli, having already reported his team-mate for moving under braking, made a late braking move on the outside into the Rettifilo chicane, forcing Bearman onto the exit kerb in a pass that caused the Briton to drop also behind Joshua Durksen (AIX).

Richard Verschoor, having stalled at the start of the formation lap, finished third, with Antonelli fourth.

Bortoleto now trails Hadjar by 10.5 points, having entered the round 36 points back.

Monza - Feature race

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 30

-

     1      
2 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 30

+9.400

9.4

 9.400   1      
3 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 30

+11.600

11.6

 2.200   1      
4 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 30

+14.100

14.1

 2.500   1      
5
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 30

+14.500

14.5

 0.400   1      
6 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 30

+15.000

15.0

 0.500   1      
7 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 30

+15.300

15.3

 0.300   1      
8 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 30

+15.700

15.7

 0.400   1      
9 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 30

+17.000

17.0

 1.300   1      
10 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 30

+17.300

17.3

 0.300   1      
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F3 Italy: Fornaroli snatches title in astonishing last-gasp pass

F3 Italy: Fornaroli snatches title in astonishing last-gasp pass

FIA F3
Monza
F3 Italy: Fornaroli snatches title in astonishing last-gasp pass
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

WEC WEC
COTA
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens
MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

MOT2 Moto2
Motorland Aragon
MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global