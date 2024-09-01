F3 Italy: Fornaroli snatches title in astonishing last-gasp pass
Leonardo Fornaroli is the 2024 F3 champion as team-mate Sami Meguetounif wins the Monza feature race
Leonardo Fornaroli, Trident
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Leonardo Fornaroli clinched championship glory with a stunning last-lap dive on ART’s Christian Mansell at the Parabolica, as Sami Meguetounif took victory in F3's Italian feature race.
He becomes the first driver to take the F3 crown without winning a single race, finishing second twice - including in the season-ending outing - and third five times.
With Fornaroli starting from pole and Mini third, all eyes were locked on the Italian duo between whom it appeared that the ultimate battle would be fought.
As outsiders Arvid Lindblad struggled to make ground and Luke Browning lost the rear of his Hitech at Ascari early on, this causing a safety car intervention, the championship became a clear two-horse battle on just the fourth lap.
The duel was one that shifted momentum repeatedly with Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) taking the lead early on as both of the protagonists dropped back.
But an error following the safety car saw Fornaroli take a trip through the Ascari gravel and drop to fifth. At the same moment, Mini was passing Mansell for third.
It was this trio whom the action then centred around, as Fornaroli overcame the duo before a lap 20 lock-up while defending from Mini at the Rettifilo chicane resulted in heavy flatspots that hampered him for the remaining laps.
Passing Fornaroli shortly after at the Roggia chicane, Mini wasted no time in overtaking Mansell to secure what was a championship-winning points swing.
With the final DRS zone of the season cleared and only the Parabolica to round, it appeared set that Mini would stand atop the points table, but a hero-or-zero-style lunge from Fornaroli on Mansell changed the picture in an instant and provided a fitting climax to a thrilling season as the title was claimed by just two points.
However, some hours after the chequered flag, Mini was disqualified from the feature race due to running with tyre pressures that failed to adhere to the minimum prescribed levels. This extends Fornaroli's winning margin to 23 points.
Going under the radar, Meguetounif secured his second win of the season, having also topped the podium at Imola earlier this season.
Monza - Feature race
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|22
|
-
|2
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|22
|
+3.900
3.9
|3.900
|3
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|22
|
+4.500
4.5
|0.600
|4
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|22
|
+5.500
5.5
|1.000
|5
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|22
|
+6.800
6.8
|1.300
|6
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|22
|
+10.600
10.6
|3.800
|7
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|22
|
+12.800
12.8
|2.200
|8
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|22
|
+14.600
14.6
|1.800
|9
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|22
|
+15.400
15.4
|0.800
|10
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|22
|
+15.700
15.7
|0.300
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens
MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Prime
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments