Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams extends Mercedes power unit deal to 2025

shares
comments
Williams extends Mercedes power unit deal to 2025
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 10:17 AM

Williams Racing has agreed to five-year extension of its powertrain supply agreement with Mercedes, taking the partnership to 2025.

Williams initially joined forces with the Stuttgart manufacturer in 2014, at the start of the hybrid era, with a seven-year deal that took it to the end of the current Concorde Agreement.

The new deal extends five years into the post-2021 era, and as such is a clear show of faith in the future direction of the sport from both parties. Williams will continue to make its own gearbox rather than join Racing Point in taking a supply from Mercedes.

Williams has always enjoyed a good relationship with its current supplier, in part because Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was previously a shareholder in and director of the Grove team.

That was reflected in the way the Brackley outfit was able to conclude a deal to take Valtteri Bottas after Nico Rosberg’s sudden retirement at the end of 2016.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Mercedes-Benz over the past six years of what was originally a seven-year agreement, and so we are delighted to be continuing working with them for a further five years from 2021,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams.

“Mercedes-Benz has been one of the sport's most successful engine suppliers and we believe that they will continue to have an extremely competitive engine package going forwards. Over our time with them they have become a real friend of the team, and we look forward to working with Mercedes-AMG HPP in future.”

“Williams is one of the iconic brands in F1 and we at Mercedes are proud to count them as part of our motorsport family,” said Wolff. “They have been through some tough times recently but that has only served to demonstrate their resilience and strength of character as they battle back to where they belong on the grid.

“I am certain that the outlook for independent teams is bright under the financial regulations that will be introduced from 2021 and we are delighted to continue our partnership with Williams into that new era of our sport.”

Mercedes HPP engine chief Andy Cowell noted: “Williams has been an exemplary partner since we began working together ahead of the 2014 season and we have enjoyed a number of highlights during those years.

“We have built strong human and technical relationships to the team in Grove and very much look forward to building on them in the years ahead.”

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Next article
Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

Previous article

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
12:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
15:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
14:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

2h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton wants challenge from rivals to continue

3h
3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

2h
4
Formula 1

Williams extends Mercedes power unit deal to 2025

1h
5
BTCC

Hamilton's BTCC drive saved by extra ROKiT cash

30m

Latest videos

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1
1h

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009 02:24
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009

Lewis Hamilton: Day off 02:53
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Day off

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

Latest news

Williams extends Mercedes power unit deal to 2025
F1

Williams extends Mercedes power unit deal to 2025

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat
F1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

Hamilton wants challenge from rivals to continue
F1

Hamilton wants challenge from rivals to continue

Gamer Gasly wants to get more involved in sim racing
eSpt

Gamer Gasly wants to get more involved in sim racing

Tech verdict: How Ferrari got it so right in Spa and Monza
F1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari got it so right in Spa and Monza

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.