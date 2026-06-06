Moto3 team denies opening engines after disqualification from six races

Leopard Racing has responded for the first time after its rider Adrian Fernandez was disqualified from the first six Moto3 races of 2026 over the “signs of engine tampering”.

On the eve of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the stewards found Leopard guilty of opening two engines belonging to Fernandez’s bike without authorisation.

Following routine checks instigated by supplier Honda, the technical director noted that security seals had been tampered with, concluding that there was evidence of “unauthorised disassembly and reassembly.”

A decision was hence made to throw out Fernandez from the results of the opening six races, where the said engines were used. Only his fourth-place finish from the Italian Grand Prix, where a different unit was used, remains intact.

Leopard subsequently appealed stewards’ decision on Friday afternoon, but it was rejected by the stewards as the team was “unable to supply a robust explanation regarding the condition of the security seals and consequent evidence that an invasive process had occurred within the engine.”

Now, the Luxembourg-based squad has issued a statement, “rejecting any suggestions that any engine was opened or modified without authorisation”.

It stressed there was “no clear evidence” that it infringed the regulations or any “indication that any technical or sporting advantage was obtained”.

Leopard further claimed that no representative from the team was present during the inspections. It added that it is evaluating its next steps together with its legal counsel.

The disqualification caused a stir in the paddock and dealt a severe blow to Fernandez’s title hopes for 2026. The Spaniard, younger brother of MotoGP race winner Raul Fernandez, was sitting in third place prior to the investigation. Having now lost two podiums and several other point finishes, he has now dropped to 20th in the standings.

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Full statement

Leopard Racing acknowledges the decision issued by the FIM MotoGP stewards panel concerning engines #810 and #811 and the resulting amendment of the results of the Grand Prix of Thailand, Brazil, Spain, France and Catalunya for rider #31 Adrian Fernandez.

The team respectfully disagrees with the conclusions reached and confirms that it has already initiated all procedures available under the applicable regulations in order to protect its rights and those of its rider, while evaluating, together with its legal counsels, the next steps to be taken.

Leopard Racing has always operated in full compliance with the technical and sporting regulations of the Moto3 World Championship and firmly rejects any suggestion that any engine was opened or modified without authorisation.

It is also noted that the technical inspections carried out on four engines did not identify any illegal component, performance-enhancing modification, non-compliant part or technical element contrary to the Moto3 regulations.

Furthermore, the engines used during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello were subjected to extensive technical checks and were found to be fully compliant with the applicable regulations.

The present dispute concerns solely the interpretation of certain elements relating to the engine sealing system and the conclusions drawn from those observations.

Leopard Racing believes that a number of significant technical and procedural questions remain unresolved, including the methodology used to establish the alleged infringement and the proportionality of the sanctions imposed. It is further noted that no team representative was present during these inspections.

The team considers that no clear evidence has been presented to establish if and when the alleged infringement is said to have occurred, nor any indication that any technical or sporting advantage was obtained.

Leopard Racing will continue to defend its position through all available channels, with determination and confidence in the correctness of its conduct, while maintaining full respect for the sporting institutions involved.

Finally, we would like to thank our riders, our partners, sponsors and fans for their continued trust and support during this process.