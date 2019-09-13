MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi honoured to have "strong" F1 drivers as fans

shares
comments
Rossi honoured to have "strong" F1 drivers as fans
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 12:28 PM

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi says he is honoured to have ‘very strong’ Formula 1 drivers like Lando Norris and Alex Albon as fans of his.

Both F1 racers have admitted to supporting Rossi’s exploits in MotoGP as they were growing up, and at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend Norris ran with tribute helmet and boots that were painted in the nine-time champion’s colours.

Rossi said he cannot wait to now swap helmets with Norris, as he said that the youngster's exploits in F1 this season had turned him in to a fan of the McLaren racer.

Asked ahead of this weekend’s Misano MotoGP race about his reaction to Norris running his helmet design, Rossi said: “I'm very happy, I'm very proud, for me it's an honour.

“At the beginning of the season arrive new drivers like Lando or also Albon, they said that they grew up following MotoGP, following me, that they are my fans - and it's something good.

"I like the feeling, especially because they are two drivers very very strong. Lando did a great job, it was a great pleasure. Now we swap the helmet as soon as possible.”

Norris met Rossi for the first time at the British round of MotoGP in August and said that the Italian had been fully behind his helmet idea for Monza.

“It was an opportunity to make this race more special and more of a one off and something to remember it by, and that was by having more of a connection with Valentino, the guy I've always looked up to, my hero,” said Norris. “So it is more of a dedication to him than anything else.”

Rossi added on Norris: “He's a very good guy, he's very young, because he's 19, but he's already very clever and looks like he has a lot more experience than his age, so I'm also his fan.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next article
"Really upset" Espargaro admits patience wearing thin

Previous article

"Really upset" Espargaro admits patience wearing thin

Next article

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Lando Norris
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP3 Starts in
18 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
14:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
13:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
14:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
14:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
09:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

3h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton wants challenge from rivals to continue

3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

4
MotoGP

Rossi honoured to have "strong" F1 drivers as fans

43m
5
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari got it so right in Spa and Monza

Latest videos

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Latest news

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2

Rossi honoured to have "strong" F1 drivers as fans
MGP

Rossi honoured to have "strong" F1 drivers as fans

"Really upset" Espargaro admits patience wearing thin
MGP

"Really upset" Espargaro admits patience wearing thin

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

Lorenzo: "Nobody can say I haven't been trying with Honda"
MGP

Lorenzo: "Nobody can say I haven't been trying with Honda"

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.