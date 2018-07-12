Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Commentary

Will Formula 1 or Formula E be on top in 15 years?

0 shares
Will Formula 1 or Formula E be on top in 15 years?
Get alerts
By: James Allen, Formula 1 columnist
12/07/2018 03:32

Formula 1 and Formula E exist in parallel for now, but the world will be very different by the 2030s. Will the series with the clearer sense of purpose emerge as motorsport's top category, wonders James Allen

In 15 years from now there will be only one premier single-seater racing series. But which one will it be: Formula 1 or Formula E?

This question was put to me in Barcelona by a sponsor who has been in Formula 1 for a number of years and likes to think about the way things are heading. Sponsors are certainly heading to FE; some are leaving F1 behind, such as insurance giant Allianz, others are supplementing their F1 activity with a foot in the sustainable-racing camp.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1 , Formula E
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen News Prime
WRC

How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen

How a wonky pit box underlines F1's most ambitious comeback News Prime
Formula 1

How a wonky pit box underlines F1's most ambitious comeback

The car that could have toppled Audi at Le Mans News
Le Mans

The car that could have toppled Audi at Le Mans

Why all F1 drivers must be more like Raikkonen News Prime
Formula 1

Why all F1 drivers must be more like Raikkonen

The pursuit of the perfect F1 pitstop News Prime
Formula 1

The pursuit of the perfect F1 pitstop

To the Formula 1 main page