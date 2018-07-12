Will Formula 1 or Formula E be on top in 15 years?

Formula 1 and Formula E exist in parallel for now, but the world will be very different by the 2030s. Will the series with the clearer sense of purpose emerge as motorsport's top category, wonders James Allen

In 15 years from now there will be only one premier single-seater racing series. But which one will it be: Formula 1 or Formula E?

This question was put to me in Barcelona by a sponsor who has been in Formula 1 for a number of years and likes to think about the way things are heading. Sponsors are certainly heading to FE; some are leaving F1 behind, such as insurance giant Allianz, others are supplementing their F1 activity with a foot in the sustainable-racing camp.