Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The early trends that have eased fears over identical F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 News

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme

New Alpine Academy recruit Jack Doohan says the layout of the French team's Formula 1 junior programme swayed him to choose it over continuing with Red Bull.

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme
Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The Australian had the option to extend his stay in the Red Bull junior programme for 2022, but elected to switch to Alpine, joining fellow FIA Formula 3 graduate Olli Caldwell and F3 drivers Victor Martins and Caio Collet as part of Alpine's junior line-up.

Last year Doohan finished runner-up to then fellow Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger in F3, in what was his fourth year as a Red Bull junior, having been part of the initiative since racing karts in 2018.

It could be seen as a bold call to switch from Red Bull to Alpine, given the French team's inability to promote any of its previous intake of juniors, including countryman and reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri, who is set for a year on the sidelines as the team's reserve driver.

However, Doohan, who will step up to F2 this year with Virtuosi Racing, says he feels the Alpine Academy offers better opportunities to reach F1 and more importantly tools to become a better all-round driver.

"I think just the layout of the programme and what it is going to do for me to become a better driver," said Doohan, when asked what convinced him to join Alpine.

"Obviously Red Bull had that, but if it was the same I wouldn't have moved so I don't want to touch on that too much, but it was just a really good path to become a better driver regardless of the end goal. To learn as much as possible and to get valuable time and something you really can't get anywhere else and that I hadn't been getting.

"It is coming to a point where it is make or break in Formula 2 there is nothing really to go back on so I had to make the decision for what I wanted to do to become a better driver and Alpine was that.

"In my limited time with the programme already I'm enjoying it a lot and I can't wait to continue to build and build the relationships. I'm obviously still a fresh face and everyone else is a free farce for me too."

Race winner Jack Doohan, Trident

Race winner Jack Doohan, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

While acknowledging Alpine has struggled to promote young drivers to F1 race seats, Doohan isn't overly concerned that the move may hamper his chances of achieving his ultimate goal with the operation.

He says the fact former academy members Guanyu Zhou and Christian Lundgaard have progressed to F1 and IndyCar, respectively with Alfa Romeo and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, proves the academy can put drivers on a path to a professional career.

"I think F1 is obviously the ultimate goal but I think the Alpine programme, obviously spending the last few years with Red Bull which was good, but in the short time I have worked with Alpine I think they have a programme, that regardless of end goal of F1, makes you into a better driver by teaching you more," he added.

"From F1 tests, to working with the team, from speaking to the engineers. You have all this information you can take and is available for you to go forward.

"It ultimately makes you into a better driver and F1 ready, and then at the end of the season if you have done a good job, like win the championship or come close, and like Oscar he will get his opportunity, but it is not just Alpine, but other F1 teams that will be looking at you as well.

"They are giving us the opportunity to press forward and be able to become a professional in what we do. The main part of it is to become a better driver and going forward in F1 or like Christian [Lundgaard] in IndyCar or [Guanyu] Zhou in F1 who went to Alfa Romeo.

"I think a lot of people will say that Alpine hasn't promoted to its F1 team, but everyone who has been in their programme, you can't disrespect them and say they aren't a good driver or haven't grown while they have been there."

shares
comments

Related video

The early trends that have eased fears over identical F1 2022 cars
Previous article

The early trends that have eased fears over identical F1 2022 cars
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Doohan, Caldwell added to Alpine F1 Academy line-up for 2022
Formula 1

Doohan, Caldwell added to Alpine F1 Academy line-up for 2022

Hirvonen: Loeb success won't entice me back to WRC
WRC

Hirvonen: Loeb success won't entice me back to WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

More from
Jack Doohan
Doohan fastest on final day of F2 post-season test Abu Dhabi December testing
Video Inside
FIA F2

Doohan fastest on final day of F2 post-season test

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season
Video Inside
FIA F2

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor
Formula 1

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor

Alpine restructures F1 technical department ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1

Alpine restructures F1 technical department ahead of 2022 season

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme

The early trends that have eased fears over identical F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early trends that have eased fears over identical F1 2022 cars

Williams signs F1 deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 livery unveil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams signs F1 deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 livery unveil

F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.