Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"
Jack Doohan has revealed he received serious death threats during his rookie season at Alpine, as shown in Netflix’s "Drive to Survive"
Jack Doohan, Alpine
Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan has spoken out about serious death threats he received during his time at Alpine.
The Australian driver signed with the French team for his rookie season in 2025. But with rumours that he could be replaced by Argentine driver Franco Colapinto surfacing early in the season, Doohan faced mounting pressure in his seat alongside Pierre Gasly.
Following the Miami Grand Prix, he was moved into a reserve role and has since signed with Haas as a reserve driver for 2026.
Doohan's time at Alpine has been documented in the upcoming eighth series of Netflix's Drive to Survive.
"I got serious death threats for this [Miami] Grand Prix, saying they’re going to kill me here, if I’m not out of the car," he explained on the docuseries. "I had six or seven emails saying if I am still in the car by Miami, all my limbs will be cut off.
"Wednesday, I was there with my f***ing girlfriend and my trainer, and I’ve got three armed men around me - I had to call my police escort to come and get it under control."
Jack Doohan, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
The 23-year-old now looks ahead to his role with Haas, which was announced in early February 2026. "I’m thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team," Doohan said at the time. "It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career.
"I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together. I’m eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season."
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu added: "I’m personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1.
"The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver – especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level.
"I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions."
