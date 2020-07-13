Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash

shares
comments
Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash
By:
Jul 13, 2020, 8:40 AM

Sebastian Vettel says that he and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc are "both mature enough" to move on from their first-lap clash in Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.

Both Ferrari drivers were forced to retire early on at the Red Bull Ring after Leclerc ran into the side of Vettel's car on the opening lap, leaving both with damage.

It marked the second time in four races a clash between Vettel and Leclerc had caused a double retirement for Ferrari following their collision in Brazil last year.

Leclerc was quick to accept responsibility for the collision, but Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said it was "not the time" to place blame.

Asked about his talks with Leclerc in the aftermath of the incident, Vettel was confident they would be able to move on from the clash and learn from it.

"It's fine, I think we're both mature enough. We move on," Vettel said.

"Obviously it's a bad weekend for both of us. It's been tough anyway, and now to retire both cars obviously is bitter.

"It was difficult after last weekend. The mindset is I'm always optimistic.

"The good news is that we have the race straightaway next week, so I don't have to wait too long to get back in the car. Let's see, I hope that Hungary is a better place for us."

The clash denied Ferrari the chance to see how the fast-tracked updates for the SF1000 car worked across a race distance following a disappointing start to the season.

The team lies fifth in the constructors' championship after two races, with less than one-quarter of Mercedes' points haul.

Team chief Binotto called it "the worst possible end to a weekend that was already very disappointing".

"These things can happen unfortunately," Vettel said. "It's very bitter for both of us, no matter which way you turn it. Surely it was no-one's intention, and it's a tough day for us as a team.

"But we need to make sure that we don't knock ourselves down too much so that standing up is not so difficult."

Related video

Next article
Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Previous article

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Next article

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Trending Today

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1
54m

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR
MotoGP / MotoGP
44m

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

Renault seeks urgent solution after second radiator failure
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Renault seeks urgent solution after second radiator failure

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
Rallycross / Rallycross
29m

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Latest news

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1
54m

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Renault seeks urgent solution after second radiator failure
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Renault seeks urgent solution after second radiator failure

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

54m
2
MotoGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

44m
3
Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

4
Formula 1

Renault seeks urgent solution after second radiator failure

1h
5
Formula 1

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash

21m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash
Formula 1

Vettel and Leclerc "mature enough" to move on from clash

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Renault seeks urgent solution after second radiator failure
Formula 1

Renault seeks urgent solution after second radiator failure

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.