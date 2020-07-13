Formula 1
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:
Jul 13, 2020, 8:50 AM

After a double header at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Formula 1 will travel to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 17-19. Here are the TV timings for the third round of the 2020 F1 World Championship season.

The opening two races have suggested that Mercedes remains a class above the rest of the field, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton picking up one win each at Spielberg.

Red Bull appears to be Mercedes’ closest challenger, but the energy drinks giant will have to dig deep to close the gap to the German manufacturer and fight for race wins again.

Ferrari appears to have slipped into the midfield, although a full evaluation of the Scuderia’s fast-tracked upgrade package is yet to be completed after Charles Leclerc clattered into the back of Sebastian Vettel last weekend, causing both drivers to retire from the race.

Ferrari’s struggles have allowed McLaren and Racing Point to move up the pecking order, and the two outfits are expected to continue their battle at the Hungaroring this weekend.

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday - 17th July

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday  - 18th July

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday - 19th July

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday - 17th July

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday - 18th July

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday - 19th July

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday - 17th July

  • Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday - 18th July

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday - 19th July

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday - 17th July

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday - 18th July

  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday - 19th July

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday - 17th July

  • Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday - 18th July

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday - 19th July

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 10 rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy
September 13 Mugello, Italy
September 27 Sochi, Russia



