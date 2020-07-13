2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The opening two races have suggested that Mercedes remains a class above the rest of the field, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton picking up one win each at Spielberg.

Red Bull appears to be Mercedes’ closest challenger, but the energy drinks giant will have to dig deep to close the gap to the German manufacturer and fight for race wins again.

Ferrari appears to have slipped into the midfield, although a full evaluation of the Scuderia’s fast-tracked upgrade package is yet to be completed after Charles Leclerc clattered into the back of Sebastian Vettel last weekend, causing both drivers to retire from the race.

Ferrari’s struggles have allowed McLaren and Racing Point to move up the pecking order, and the two outfits are expected to continue their battle at the Hungaroring this weekend.

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday - 17th July

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday - 18th July

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday - 19th July

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday - 17th July

Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday - 18th July

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday - 19th July

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday - 17th July

Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday - 18th July

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday - 19th July

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday - 17th July

Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST

Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday - 18th July

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday - 19th July

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday - 17th July

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday - 18th July

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday - 19th July

Race: 6:40pm IST

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 10 rounds only)

Date Venue July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary August 2 Silverstone, Britain August 9 Silverstone, Britain August 16 Barcelona, Spain August 30 Spa, Belgium September 6 Monza, Italy September 13 Mugello, Italy September 27 Sochi, Russia





