Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Vettel defends Ferrari over "aggressive" strategy

shares
comments
Vettel defends Ferrari over
By: Matt Beer
Co-author: Edd Straw
Sep 16, 2018, 3:58 PM

Sebastian Vettel has defended his Ferrari Formula 1 team's "aggressive" Singapore Grand Prix strategy, after a race that left him 40 points behind championship rival Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel successfully got ahead of Max Verstappen to take second in an opening-lap battle after qualifying only third, and chased Hamilton for the lead through the first stint.

An attempt to undercut the Mercedes for first place by pitting a lap earlier then backfired, as Vettel became temporarily stuck behind the yet-to-pit Force India of Sergio Perez and not only failed to jump Hamilton but also lost second to Verstappen again.

In addition, Ferrari put Vettel on ultrasofts while all his main rivals had taken softs. He was sceptical about his chances of the tyres surviving to the finish and had to drive conservatively, finishing nearly 40 seconds behind winner Hamilton.

"I will always defend the team," said Vettel when asked by Motorsport.com about Ferrari's handling of a weekend where it had been tipped to dominate.

"The decision we took in the race to try and be aggressive, if it works then it's great. Today it didn't work. It didn't work by quite a bit. So we need to look into that.

"But we saw something and that's why we went for it. Inside the car it's difficult to keep on top of everything because you cannot see where you come out, etc.

"Overall if you see the gap at the end it was clear that we were not fast enough in the race today. We need to understand why.

"It's largely down to how we decided to race and which tyres and for how many laps, etc. With what we did, we tried to get to first position and get ahead. But Lewis was too quick.

"Once you are ahead you can control the pace around here, but we never got ahead."

Vettel was able to get his ultrasoft tyres to the finish - and even when he was lapping two seconds slower than Hamilton and Max Verstappen ahead of him, he was still able to maintain a stable gap to Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo in fourth to sixth.

"I wasn't very confident that we could make it to the end. But fortunately we did," Vettel added.

"It was a surprise to see. The guys in the front were disappearing, with fresher tyres I guess.

"It was surprising to see that Valtteri was not able to keep it up and he was struggling more than I was."

The result leaves Vettel 40 points behind Hamilton and Ferrari 37 off Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

"Overall I think we had a very strong package, both Kimi and I looked very competitive throughout practice," Vettel admitted.

"In the end if you look at the race result we finished third and fifth. Like yesterday probably not where the speed of our car belongs."

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Next Formula 1 article
Perez says penalty for Sirotkin crash was "fair"

Previous article

Perez says penalty for Sirotkin crash was "fair"

Next article

Perez, Ocon not allowed to race each other anymore

Perez, Ocon not allowed to race each other anymore
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event Sunday race
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Matt Beer
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.