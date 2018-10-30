Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo pole celebrations "agitated" Verstappen, says Jos

shares
comments
Ricciardo pole celebrations
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Co-author: Filip Cleeren
1h ago

Daniel Ricciardo's Mexican Grand Prix pole celebrations left his Red Bull Formula 1 teammate Max Verstappen even more “irritated” at his qualifying defeat, his father Jos has revealed.

Verstappen had swept practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and led the way after the opening runs in the pole shoot-out.

But Ricciardo improved at the death to deny Verstappen by 0.026s, preventing the Dutchman from becoming F1's youngest-ever pole-sitter.

Verstappen, who described his qualifying as “crap” and blamed losing pole on a brake-locking issue, went on to win the race on Sunday.

He admitted afterwards that he “didn't sleep very well” after his qualifying disappointment.

“I wasn't happy either, but I spoke to him before going to sleep. I tried to calm him down a bit,” Jos Verstappen told Dutch TV show Peptalk.

“He was upset because the car wasn’t right. [On Sunday morning] he said right away he slept very badly.

“He was irritated because he missed out on pole and because of the car, but also because of Ricciardo’s exuberance celebrating pole.

“So he was really agitated and he only wanted one thing - to win that race.”

Asked whether he was concerned about his son's state of mind coming into the race, Jos said: “I already received messages from my sister and my daughter, saying: ‘Hopefully he won’t do anything crazy.’ But usually when Max is mad he just goes faster.”

Ricciardo bogged down badly from pole in the race, and was passed immediately by both Verstappen and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton then challenged Verstappen for the lead on the run-up to Turn 1, but the Dutchman held the inside line and retained the lead, going on to control the race from there.

“In the end it was a good thing he started from second place,” Jos said.

“If you look at Hamilton’s start and how he gets in between the Red Bulls, Max would have been on the outside if he had started on pole.

“It all worked out well.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 lead at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 lead at the start of the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Supersoft tyres preferred for Brazilian GP

Previous article

Supersoft tyres preferred for Brazilian GP

Next article

Why the Renault engine was so strong in Mexico

Why the Renault engine was so strong in Mexico
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM
IndyCar / Breaking news

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM

51m ago
Ricciardo pole celebrations Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo pole celebrations "agitated" Verstappen, says Jos

Hamilton: Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: "No idea" where Mercedes' form has gone

Latest videos
Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton 12:18
Formula 1

Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton

2h ago
F1 Results: Mexico 00:54
Formula 1

F1 Results: Mexico

Oct 29, 2018

Shop Our Store
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM
IndyCar

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM

Why the Renault engine was so strong in Mexico
Formula 1

Why the Renault engine was so strong in Mexico

Ricciardo pole celebrations
Formula 1

Ricciardo pole celebrations "agitated" Verstappen, says Jos

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.