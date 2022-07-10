Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2" Next / Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen condemned the “shocking” harassment reported by spectators at the Austrian Grand Prix, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told abusive fans to “stay at home.”

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP
Listen to this article

Ahead of Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, posts emerged from fans on social media reporting sexual harassment, racism and homophobia from others attending the grand prix.

It led to F1 issuing a statement confirming it would act on the matter and hold talks with the promoter of the event, calling such behaviour “unacceptable”, as well as increasing security ahead of Sunday's race.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton called the abuse “disgusting”, having already called out the cheers he received when he crashed out of qualifying on Friday.

More than 50,000 Dutch fans are understood to have come to the Red Bull Ring this weekend to cheer on Verstappen, who has won four times at the track.

Verstappen moved to condemn the behaviour that had been reported when asked about the matter in Sunday’s post-race press conference.

"Of course it’s not good, “Verstappen said. “These things shouldn’t happen. I read a few shocking things, so that’s clearly not OK.

“I shouldn’t even need to say this, I think this should be a general understanding that these things shouldn’t happen.

“A normal human being should think like that and should behave like that.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen felt there could be an improvement in the amount of security and supervisors to aid fans who are subject to abuse. He also suggested a limit on how much alcohol was sold to fans, but stressed that it was “not an excuse”.

“Sometimes when you drink alcohol you do stupid things, and I’m not saying it’s an excuse, but these things can be regulated,” Verstappen said.

“There’s a certain amount of alcohol maybe, before you say, ‘it’s time to go to bed and wake up again the next morning and be sober’. If you start to go really crazy, you can do all sorts of stupid things.”

A number of the fans who were subject to abuse were found by F1 to discuss the matter, and were brought into the paddock to get a chance to meet their heroes after the race.

Mercedes was contacted by a woman who had her dress lifted up by a group of drunk fans who said she did not deserve respect because she was a Hamilton fan. Mercedes personnel managed to find her and bring her into the team garage for the closing stages of the race.

“We found out that this has happened, and that’s just not on,” Wolff said, before calling for action against the individuals responsible for abuse.

“If you abuse, in whatever way, sexist, racist, homophobic, you're just simply brainless, and no alcohol can excuse that,” Wolff said.

“That the sport polarises and triggers emotions, we want that. But again, we should condemn and [say] that these few idiots to stay away from us.”

Read Also:

Wolff felt that F1 needed to “target these guys, and pick them out, and this is also what I guess Formula 1 has said and we have said, you need to report to the security if you can.”

“And whoever reads my sentence, stay away,” he added. “We don’t want you. If you’re part of that group, f***k off.”

Mercedes driver Hamilton called the reports of abuse “a bit of a shock” and stressed the need for F1 to “continue to do more” to combat such behaviour.

“It just highlights that it’s still an issue all over, and it comes down to education and ignorance,” Hamilton said.

“So we all have to work together with our platforms to spread that positive word, with all of our platforms to all of those people who are watching. People should come here and feel safe, should feel included and should be able to follow whoever it is you want to follow.

“It shouldn’t matter whatever your gender or your sexuality, the colour of your skin. It should just be everyone here to have a great time.”

shares
comments
Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"
Previous article

Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"
Next article

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Too much tyre degradation wrecked Austrian GP victory hopes Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Too much tyre degradation wrecked Austrian GP victory hopes

Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return British GP Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
4 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.