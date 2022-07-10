Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP Next / IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso believes he was "heading to P6" from last in the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix before “huge vibrations” on his tyres forced a late third pitstop.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP
Listen to this article

The double world champion was forced to start Sunday's 71-lap grand prix from the back of the grid after his Alpine went into "full blackout" ahead of Saturday's sprint race, which he was due to start from ninth.

Alpine put Alonso on the hard tyre to begin with, which he used to coast into the top 10 as the medium runners around him made their first stops.

He made his first pitstop on lap 27 for another set of hard tyres, then made his planned switch to mediums when the virtual safety car was called for Carlos Sainz's expiring Ferrari on lap 57.

But vibrations on those tyres "after the first sector" on his out-lap forced him to pit again on the very next lap, which dropped him to 14th before he fought through to take a single point in 10th.

Alonso believed it was possible to finish sixth, just behind teammate Esteban Ocon, before the problem arose, but said he"was very pleased and upbeat about the car performance" in the race.

When asked by Motorsport.com why he made a third stop, Alonso joked: "To have more fun and more overtaking!

"It was a tricky race, at the beginning we were all in a DRS train and that was quite difficult to overtake, but I felt so much faster than the cars around.

"In a way I'm very pleased and upbeat about the car performance today, because cars that we are fighting normally with, today they were really slow compared to our pace so that's a very good sign.

"Once they pitted, we had some free air and we maximised our strategy, hard-hard-medium.

"We pitted under the VSC and we were heading to P6, because I was just behind Lando [Norris] with new tyres doing 1m08s at the end, it was very easy to pass them.

"Maybe finishing just behind Esteban [was possible] which could be amazing for the team, fifth and sixth, especially starting last.

"And I felt huge vibrations on the tyres immediately after the first sector so we decided to pit again. I exit P14, nine laps to go and I recovered to P10."

Alonso was under investigation by race stewards for his Alpine being unsafe in its release during a pitstop, but was cleared after ther ace.

The Spaniard said he didn't know why when he arrived to the media pen after the race.

Read Also:

At one stage, Alonso was squeezed on the straight between Turns 3 and 4 when he was overtaking AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda.

As he came past, Alonso wagged his finger at Tsunoda, with the Spaniard later telling media that he didn't understand the AlphaTauri driver's actions.

"I was on the grass, so I don't know why he was pushing me that far," Alonso added. "I was with the DRS on the grass, flat out, and there was no way to defend.

"I was already side-by-side, so I don't know. I feel like those kind of things, it's better to avoid at 300 km/h, but it was okay."

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer says the cause of the vibration remains unknown at this stage, but ruled out it being a problem with the fitting of the wheel itself due to a new locking system the squad has.

"I don't know what was causing the vibration yet," he said. "But we came in, had a look around and we had a new set of mediums, which was good, and we changed to the new set of mediums, he went off and the vibration was gone.

"I don't know if it was wheel weights or what. We have a wheel mechanism where once it's tight, it's tight, it doesn't come off.

"It's a new thing for us, the FIA approved it. Tim Goss knows exactly how it works, and once the wheel is on it can't come off unless you take it off."

shares
comments
Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP
Previous article

Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP
Next article

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened” Austrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso happy to wait on Alpine F1 contract talks until after summer break
Formula 1

Alonso happy to wait on Alpine F1 contract talks until after summer break

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP British GP
Formula 1

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime
Formula 1

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso: F1 battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot British GP
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades British GP
Formula 1

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
4 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.