Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix race results
By:

Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Tuscan Grand Prix for Mercedes at Mugello, round nine of the Formula 1 World Championship and the 1000th GP for Ferrari.

From pole position, Hamilton didn’t get a great launch so the fast-starting Bottas led the charge to Turn 1. Leclerc stormed up to third but there was chaos at Turn 2 as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, which had lost power off the startline and plunged down the order, got collected when Monza winner Pierre Gasly and Kimi Raikkonen collided behind him. Kimi hit the rear of the Red Bull and punted Verstappen into the gravel, but managed to continue himself.

Independent of this, Carlos Sainz’s McLaren spun after minor contact with Lance Stroll, and Sebastian Vettel clipped him, the Ferrari requiring a new front wing under the safety car period that followed.

The restart was led very slowly by Bottas to the green flag, which prompted a chain-reaction pile-up towards the back as Antonio Giovinazzi ploughed into Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen, with Sainz slamming into the wreckage, flicking Giovinazzi up on two wheels.

After a long delay to clear up the mess, Bottas was on pole for the standing restart but Hamilton drafted past him on the run to Turn 1 and swept around his outside to lead. Leclerc ran third, ahead of the Racing Points of Stroll and Sergio Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) DRS-ed passed Perez for fifth on Lap 15, while Stroll did likewise to Leclerc to take third three laps later. Alex Albon (Red Bull) overtook Perez for sixth, with Lando Norris (McLaren) further demoting him. Norris then lost the place, when Perez undercut him in the pitstops.

Ricciardo passed Leclerc for fourth, with the Ferrari’s straightline speed deficit causing Leclerc to lose more places to Albon and Perez before he pitted for hard tyres. Ricciardo then undercut Stroll in the pitstop cycle for third place.

Bottas fell six seconds behind Hamilton before their pitstops, switching to the hard tyres for the final stint, with Hamilton switching to the same compound a lap later to cover him.

Norris passed Leclerc for seventh, whose stint on hard tyres was as disappointing as his opening run on softs and he was forced to pit again.

Just when it looked all over, fourth placed Stroll crashed heavily at Arrabbiata 2 due to a suspected puncture and caused another red flag.

Hamilton lined up on pole for the third standing start of the day, as Bottas made a dreadful start to allow Ricciardo to grab second, while Albon just held off Perez for fourth. Bottas passed Ricciardo for second at Turn 1 on the second tour (Lap 48). Three laps later, Albon drove around the outside of Ricciardo at Turn 1 to grab the final spot on the podium.

Perez finished fifth ahead of Norris and Kvyat. Raikkonen finished eighth on the road, but a 5-second time penalty for a pitlane entry incident dropped him behind Leclerc but ahead of Vettel. On Ferrari’s anniversary race, there was precious little for the Tifosi to cheer besides a double-points finish in the placings.

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix race results

Cla   # Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1   44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 59 -     26
2   77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 59 4.880 4.880 4.880 18
3   23 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 59 8.064 8.064 3.184 15
4   3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 59 10.417 10.417 2.353 12
5   11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 59 15.650 15.650 5.233 10
6   4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 59 18.883 18.883 3.233 8
7   26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 59 21.756 21.756 2.873 6
8   16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 59 28.345 28.345 6.589 4
9   7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 59 29.770 29.770 1.425 2
10   5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 59 29.983 29.983 0.213 1
11   63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 59 32.404 32.404 2.421  
12   8 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 59 42.036 42.036 9.632  
  dnf 18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 42        
  dnf 31 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 7        
  dnf 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 6        
  dnf 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 5        
  dnf 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5        
  dnf 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 5        
  dnf 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 0        
  dnf 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 0        
View full results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 58 1'18.833     239.518
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 53 1'19.432 0.599 0.599 237.712
3 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 51 1'20.039 1.206 0.607 235.909
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 57 1'20.426 1.593 0.387 234.774
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 59 1'20.632 1.799 0.206 234.175
6 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 59 1'21.164 2.331 0.532 232.640
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 59 1'21.198 2.365 0.034 232.542
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 59 1'21.202 2.369 0.004 232.531
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 50 1'21.229 2.396 0.027 232.453
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 51 1'21.458 2.625 0.229 231.800
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 58 1'21.645 2.812 0.187 231.269
12 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 42 1'22.068 3.235 0.423 230.077
13 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 59 1'22.263 3.430 0.195 229.532
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 6 2'11.365 52.532 49.102 143.736
15 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 6 2'11.793 52.960 0.428 143.270
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 2'13.809 54.976 2.016 141.111
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 4 2'13.812 54.979 0.003 141.108
18 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 5 2'14.103 55.270 0.291 140.802
View full results

Magnussen, Latifi summoned over restart accident

Magnussen, Latifi summoned over restart accident

Tuscan GP: Hamilton wins crash-filled Mugello race

Tuscan GP: Hamilton wins crash-filled Mugello race
