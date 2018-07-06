Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Toro Rosso eyeing Ticktum as Hartley's 2019 replacement

shares
comments
Toro Rosso eyeing Ticktum as Hartley's 2019 replacement
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll
Jul 6, 2018, 11:25 AM

European Formula 3 title challenger Dan Ticktum is a contender for a Toro Rosso Formula 1 drive next season as a replacement for Brendon Hartley.

Race winner Dan Ticktum, Motopark Dallara F317 - Volkswagen
Dan Ticktum, Motopark Dallara F317 - Volkswagen
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, walks the track
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 and Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Dan Ticktum, Motopark Dallara F317 - Volkswagen
Dan Ticktum, Motopark Dallara F317 - Volkswagen
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13

Ticktum, the 2017 Macau Grand Prix winner, is currently second in Euro F3, one point behind championship leader Marcus Armstrong and is in the frame to partner Pierre Gasly at Red Bull’s junior team in 2019.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has identified McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Ticktum as its junior driver who would be ready for an F1 drive in 2019.

“At the end of the season, yes,” Marko told Motorsport.com.

“At the Norisring, someone drives into him from the back, he goes to the hospital, says he wants to go out again - and wins the race afterwards!

“He's fast. Crazy, but fast. It fits us. He is only one point behind and had two technical defects.

“We're looking for the fastest. If they're characters, it fits, but someone doesn't have to be this crazy for us.

“We have now normalised Ticktum to some extent.”

Hartley has been under pressure after a tricky start to 2018, with McLaren junior Lando Norris approached as a possible mid-season replacement, but Marko said the plan is for Hartley to complete the season.

His future beyond that is uncertain, with Ticktum the best-placed alternative given his fellow Red Bull juniors are only at Formula Renault and Formula 4 level.

Red Bull kept faith in Ticktum despite his ban for 2016 for a crash under a safety car in an MSA Formula race at Silverstone the previous year, and made him a fully-fledged part of its junior programme for 2017.

His main obstacle to a 2019 F1 seat is obtaining a superlicence.

As Ticktum has not previously held one, he needs to meet the current FIA requirement of earning 40 superlicence points across the previous three seasons.

His MSA Formula campaign gave him two points, which will expire at the end of the season, but he did not gain any from his race-winning Formula Renault Eurocup season or bit-part GP3 effort in 2017.

Assuming Ticktum wins the Euro F3 title, he would end the season with only 30 points.

This would give Ticktum the 14 points required for an International A licence, which would allow him to take part in F1 testing, and the 25 points needed to apply for a free-practice only superlicence, but not a race licence.

No exceptions have been made since the points system was introduced in December 2014 after Max Verstappen’s leap from his debut F3 season to a Toro Rosso drive.

The FIA reviews its superlicence criteria each year so there could be changes that would make Ticktum eligible - for example making Macau, which is also the FIA F3 World Cup, a point-scoring event or offering more points for Euro F3 success.

Red Bull gave Ticktum experience of higher-downforce machinery earlier this season by handing him his Super Formula debut when Red Bull ‘athlete’ and Honda protege Nirei Fukuzumi had a clashing Formula 2 commitment.

Fukuzumi and fellow Honda protege Tadasuke Makino were candidates to take advantage of Toro Rosso’s use of Honda engines and step up to F1, but both drivers are struggling in F2 and will likely end the year with fewer superlicence points than Ticktum.

Marko said Red Bull will help Honda develop Japanese proteges but does not believe one will be ready for “at least the next two years”.

Next Formula 1 article
Grosjean to miss FP2 after DRS-induced crash

Previous article

Grosjean to miss FP2 after DRS-induced crash

Next article

Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design

Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Brendon Hartley , Dan Ticktum
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.